"Best news of the day", "Newcastle, here we come" - Liverpool fans overjoyed as they receive massive boost ahead of crucial Premier League showdown

Liverpool supporters are ecstatic as the team's fortunes are turning around ahead of their vital Premier League encounter against Newcastle United. The jubilation is due to Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, whose recent red card against Bournemouth has been rescinded.

The incident occurred during Saturday's match, where Mac Allister was dismissed in the 58th minute with a straight red card for a tackle on Bournemouth's Ryan Christie. The decision was controversial, sparking immediate debate among fans and pundits alike.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was vocal in his disagreement with the decision, calling it 'unfair', and the club's management decided to appeal the suspension. In a move that has invigorated the Reds' fanbase, the appeal proved successful. The FA's independent Regulatory Commission announced that Mac Allister's three-match ban had been lifted.

The official statement released by the FA read (via GOAL):

"An independent Regulatory Commission has removed Alexis Mac Allister’s three-match suspension following a claim of wrongful dismissal. The Liverpool midfielder was sent off for serious foul play during their Premier League game against Bournemouth on Saturday, 19 August."

This means that the Argentine international is now eligible to take the field against Newcastle United in the Reds' next Premier League match on Sunday (August 27) evening. This could be a game-changer for the club, as Mac Allister's presence on the pitch can make a significant difference.

The Anfield faithful were quick to take to social media, expressing their joy and relief at the decision.

Liverpool face ultimatum in pursuit of Fiorentina's Moroccan star Sofyan Amrabat

According to the latest reports from Corriere dello Sport (via PaisleyGates), Fiorentina are growing impatient regarding Sofyan Amrabat's potential move. They have set an ultimatum for both the player and all interested clubs, including Liverpool.

The Italian side have been candid about their expectations, but there has been uncertainty surrounding Amrabat's stay in Florence, with no team meeting the asking price. The Reds are known to be pondering over signing Amrabat, but they are not alone in the race.

Manchester United's manager Ten Hag has also shown interest in the Moroccan star. However, the interest must reportedly materialize into a concrete offer by the end of the week, or the deal will be off the table.

Initially, Fiorentina's price tag for Amrabat was a fixed €30 million. But in a surprising turn of events, they have lowered the fee to €25 million. The club has made it clear to the player that they do not want to see a repeat of the transfer uncertainty they experienced in January. They demand a resolution this week.