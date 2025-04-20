"Best player that club ever produced", "Dragged me back in" - Fans react as Liverpool superstar shines in 1-0 win over Leicester

Liverpool fans on X have waxed lyrical about Trent Alexander-Arnold after he came off the bench to net the winner during their 1-0 win over Leicester City. The two sides locked horns in the Premier League at the King Power Stadium on Sunday, April 20.

Both sides were unfortunate not to score within the first 10 minutes, with Mohamed Salah and Wilfred Ndidi's efforts striking the woodwork. The Reds continued to probe for a goal in the second half, but appeared to have been dealt a massive blow after Conor Coady headed home (67'). Unfortunately for Leicester, their goal was ruled out after Patson Daka fouled Alisson Becker in the build-up.

Having missed Liverpool's last four games across all competitions due to an ankle injury, Trent Alexander-Arnold was named on the bench against the Foxes. In a desperate attempt to seal all three points, Arne Slot turned to his right-back to make an impact, bringing him on for Conor Bradley in the 71st minute.

Alexander-Arnold produced a moment of magic five minutes later, hammering a deflected strike into the back of the net, after Diogo Jota and Salah hit the post once apiece.

Despite being linked with a summer transfer move to Real Madrid, Liverpool fans were ecstatic, with one posting:

"It's always Trent. best player that club ever produced"

Another fan tweeted:

"TRENT YOU HAVE DRAGGED ME BACK IN"

Other fans reacted below:

"It’s never late to change your mind to stay, Trent," one fan commented

"Trent Alexander-Arnold is CLUTCH," another commented

"The best rb in the world," one fan tweeted

"They are special moments that will live with me forever" - Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold speaks on his future following Leicester win

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has refused to speak on his future after guiding his side to a vital 1-0 win over Leicester City. Instead, the 26-year-old insisted he is relishing being part of winning moments and competing for the Premier League title.

Alexander-Arnold's current deal expires at the end of the season. He has yet to sign an extension and is expected to depart his boyhood club as a free agent amid links with Real Madrid.

The England international was asked about his future at Anfield after the game, to which he replied (via Liverpool's official website):

"Like I’ve said all season, I’m not going to speak on my situation, I’m not going to go into details. But these days like today are always special: scoring goals, playing, winning games, being close to winning titles as well as being in title races, they are special moments that will live with me forever and I’m glad to be a part of them."

Alexander-Arnold's winner ensured Liverpool need one more win to seal the Premier League title. They are currently at the top of the table with 79 points from 33 games and next face Tottenham Hotspur on April 27.

