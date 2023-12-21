"Best player on the pitch" - Ex-Liverpool star Jose Enrique praises Reds star for his performance in 5-1 win over West Ham

Jose Enrique has hailed Liverpool attacker Harvey Elliott for his display in his side's 5-1 victory against West Ham United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday (December 20).

Elliott played in a front three alongside Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo. The England U21 international was a standout performer for the Reds as they thrashed the Hammers to advance to the semifinals.

The 20-year-old had five shots, made three key passes, and won three of eight ground duels. It was an excellent performance from Elliott and one that impressed Enrique.

The Spaniard took to Instagram and wrote on his story (via TBRFootball):

"Special mention to Harvey Elliott. Best player on the pitch today!"

Elliott has been pushing for a consistent starting berth under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. The versatile midfielder has made 23 appearances across competitions, bagging one goal and two assists.

However, the English youngster has only started one of 14 Premier League games. Performances like the one against West Ham could see him earn more of a starting role.

Elliott wasn't among the goals for Liverpool as they booked their place in the last four of the Carabao Cup. Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones (2), Cody Gakpo, and Mohammed Salah were on target for the hosts at Anfield. Jarrod Bowen pulled one back for David Moyes' Hammers.

Harvey Elliott vents his frustrations after not scoring for Liverpool against West Ham

Harvey Elliott wasn't overly satisfied with his performance.

Elliott gave a humble interview following Liverpool's 5-1 demolition of West Ham. He felt he should have scored as Klopp's side coasted to victory (via AnfieldWatch):

"I’m disappointed with myself. I feel I should have scored a few goals but I am just happy the team won. It is all well and good doing what I did but at the end of the day my job is to score and create and I didn’t do it so it is something I need to reflect on going into the next game."

The former Fulham teenager will hope to have put himself in contention to appear in the Merseysiders' clash against Arsenal. Klopp's men face the Gunners in a top-of-the-table encounter at Anfield on Saturday (December 23).

Elliott was pleased that Liverpool advanced to the semifinals, adding:

"I’m happy with myself but I’m annoyed with myself at the same time. But it’s not about who scores the goals, it is about making sure we get the job done and getting into the next round."

Klopp's men will face Fulham in the next round, with the first leg taking place on January 9 at Anfield. Elliott was part of the side that won the Carabao Cup back in 2022.