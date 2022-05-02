"Best player on the pitch" - Graeme Souness claims 22-year-old Arsenal star has given Mikel Arteta's side a 'new dimension' after West Ham win

Graeme Souness has heaped praise on Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah. The Liverpool legend believes the youngster has added another dimension to Mikel Arteta's side and is better than Alexandre Lacazette.

Nketiah's contract at the Emirates expires at the end of this season and he will become a free agent. As per reports, the club are yet to offer him a new deal and are looking for fresh faces to be added in the summer.

Sam Dean @SamJDean This movement from Nketiah is a great example of how he’s changed the dynamic of Arsenal’s attack in the last few games. Lacazette offers more creatively but he doesn’t offer this.



Souness was analyzing the Gunners' win over West Ham United and praised the youngster for his performance. Nketiah did not manage to score a goal in the London derby, with both goals for the Gunners coming from their defenders - Rob Holding and Gabriel.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Souness said:

"Arsenal looked a good team today. They found another yard today. I thought Nketiah was the best player on the pitch today. He was always threatening, wanted to run forward, without the ball, stretch the defenders - ideal for a midfield player. I think in terms of West Ham, they didn't carry a threat for me.

"The second Arsenal goal was so avoidable for me. Nketiah has given them a new dimension. The amount of times he was running in behind Zouma. Lacazette doesn't give you that. He [Nketiah] changed the game. He goes fine if you want to kick me, I'll kick you back. He's put himself in the shop window and people will be looking to sign him this summer."

What next for Eddie Nketiah after Arsenal?

Graeme Souness was stunned when he found out Nketiah's contract was running out at the Emirates.

Saddick Adams @SaddickAdams Eddie Nketiah had as many shots on target against West Ham today as Alexandre Lacazette has had in his last nine Premier League games (4).



He believes the striker has made himself available for a big transfer and, with these performances, got more clubs interested in him.

"His contract has virtually run out? I'm amazed at that. I really am. He will not be short on clubs wanting him. I thought he looked at threat throughout, I really like him. I thought today he was fabulous. If that's his general standards, he won't be short of teams wanting him."

West Ham United are among the clubs linked with Nketiah, while recent reports suggest the Gunners are looking to keep him.

