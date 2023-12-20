"Best player on the pitch," "What a talent" - Liverpool fans heap praises on young talent after their 5-1 rout of West Ham in EFL Cup Q/F

In a display of sheer dominance, Liverpool cruised into the Carabao Cup semi-finals, dismantling West Ham in a resounding 5-1 victory. The Reds' performance was underpinned by an array of goals from the Reds' attack.

However, the fans had their sights on Harvey Elliott, who received an outpouring of praise from them after the game.

Elliott's quality was clear against West Ham, signaling to Jurgen Klopp that it was time for him to claim a regular spot in the starting line-up. Notably, he has made 14 appearances in the Premier League this season, but has barely played 350 minutes so far, being used mostly as a substitute.

Against West Ham, Harvey Elliott seemed to be everywhere, doing so much more than merely filling Mohamed Salah's shoes on the right flank. He might not have gotten on the scoresheet, but his versatility shone in the final third as he provided fluidity and creativity for his teammates.

Liverpool fans were quick to recognize Elliott's impact, taking to social media to shower him with praises. They shared their thoughts on X, revealing their excitement and anticipation for what the young talent could bring to the team. One fan said:

"Best player on the pitch"

Another added:

"What a talent"

Here is a selection of their tweets:

Liverpool rebound from Manchester United draw with a commanding victory over West Ham ahead of Arsenal clash

Emerging from the shadows of a disappointing draw against Manchester United, Liverpool delivered a masterclass in their EFL Cup quarter-final. They overpowered West Ham with a decisive 5-1 win, preparing for what promises to be an important league encounter against Arsenal.

Jurgen Klopp's side were eager to make a statement, and they dominated proceedings from the outset. Dominik Szoboszlai's strike in the first half (28') set the tone for what was to be a largely one-sided affair.

The Reds' relentless pressure continued post-interval, with Curtis Jones finding the net (56'), followed by a goal from Cody Gakpo (71'). Although Jarrod Bowen managed to pull one back for West Ham (77'), any faint hopes of a comeback were swiftly extinguished.

Mohamed Salah's goal soon followed (82'), further extending their lead, before Jones rounded off the scoring with his second of the night (84'). The victory serves as perfect momentum for Liverpool's upcoming clash against Arsenal.

In contrast, West Ham face the task of regrouping ahead of their match against Manchester United in the league. The Hammers will need to draw lessons from this defeat and rally their spirits if they wish to bounce back in their next fixture.