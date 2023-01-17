"Best player at United" - Dwight Yorke choose the best player in Manchester United between Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro

Legendary Manchester United forward Dwight Yorke believes Marcus Rashford is the Red Devils' best player at the moment. Yorke added, however, that midfielders Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro are vital to the current iteration of his former team.

Rashford is currently in the form of his life, having netted in each of his side's seven matches since the conclusion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Englishman is now up to 16 goals and six assists in 26 appearances across all competitions this term.

Yorke, a serial goalscorer himself during his stint with United between 1998 and 2002, has now heaped praise on Rashford. The former Trinidad and Tobago international recently told Marriott Bonvoy, Manchester United's official hotel loyalty partner (as quoted by the Mirror):

"I knew all along that he was the best player at United. I watched him close up on my course at the pro-license. I went there and saw a kind of talent I hadn’t seen for some time."

Yorke, who scored 66 times in 152 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils, added:

"Yes, he went through a period of time that was difficult for him and people started writing him off, but you listen to my interviews; I said he was easily the best but for some reason previous managers couldn’t get the best out of him. I think that was such a waste of time."

The former striker went on to praise Casemiro, who has made an instant difference since joining Manchester United in the summer. Erik ten Hag's side have lost just once in 15 matches with the five-time UEFA Champions League winner in their starting XI.

Yorke said:

"Casemiro’s resume is unbelievable and what he’s achieved at Real Madrid, you can’t really fault him. You don’t play at that level if you’re not a good player. The one question mark was his age, coming up to 31.

"Then, obviously, there was the size of the fee for a player coming to the Premier League, that has a greater intensity to La Liga. That might have been a challenge. But like I say, when you’re a good player, you come in and you embrace the club.

"Casemiro has done that better than most. That’s why the transition has been easy for him and that’s why he has become one of the key ingredients of the team."

Yorke also praised Fernandes, who has bounced back from a poor 2021-22 season to become one of Manchester United's driving forces this term:

"Fernandes can score goals and, obviously, he is very creative in terms of that. What went away for Bruno, and what has come back, is his enjoyment of playing football.

"I think for a period of time, he wasn’t enjoying playing. When he came to United, his record was incredible. He’s getting back to somewhere along those lines. Keeping Casemiro and Bruno fit will be key to the club’s success this season."

Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro starred in Manchester United's win over Manchester City

Manchester United's latest match saw them defeat arch-rivals Manchester City 2-1 at Old Trafford in the Premier League on January 14. The win put the league on red alert, with the Red Devils putting in a fantastic display to beat a City team that thrashed them 6-3 earlier in the campaign.

Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro all played key roles in the victory.

The Brazilian got the assist for Fernandes' 78th-minute equalizer with a superb through-ball, which was initially intended for Rashford. The Englishman, knowing he was offside, left it for Fernandes to sweep home.

Rashford then converted Alejandro Garnacho's cross just four minutes later to give Manchester United a 2-1 lead, an advantage they held until the final whistle.

Erik Ten Hag's men, who are fourth in the Premier League standings, are now just a point behind second-placed City after 18 matches.

