"Best player in the world after Messi", "Building a serious team" - Fans react as Liverpool announce first signing of the summer

Fans on X have reacted after Liverpool officially announced the signing of Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong. The latter is set to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold after signing a five-year deal with the Reds.

Just six hours after confirming Alexander-Arnold's departure to Real Madrid, the Reds unveiled Frimpong after activating his reported €35 million release clause. The 24-year-old is expected to compete with Conor Bradley at right-back for a position in Arne Slot's starting XI.

Frimpong has established himself as one of the best right-backs in Europe and is renowned for his pace, dribbling, and work rate. He scored 30 goals and provided 44 assists in 190 appearances across all competitions during his time at Bayer Leverkusen, helping the German outfit win three trophies.

One fan reacted by posting:

"Better than Trent… Best player in the world after Messi"

Another fan tweeted:

"Good deal, they are building a serious team"

Other fans reacted below:

"Welcome to LFC Jeremie you will be amazing for us," one fan commented

"BEST RIGHT BACK IN WORLD FOOTBALL," another added

"Liverpool may still win the league again come next season cos the way they are moving is scary," one fan admitted

"Liverpool got themselves a baller," another chimed in

"What an upgrade from trent fairs man," one fan applauded

"You can see that Liverpool is next level" - Jeremie Frimpong makes honest admission during first interview with the Reds

Jeremie Frimpong has claimed that he knew Arne Slot and Co. were on another level compared to Bayer Leverkusen following their clash in the UEFA Champions League. The two teams faced each other in the UCL group stage earlier this season, where the Reds secured an emphatic 4-0 win on November 5, 2024.

During his first interview with the club, Frimpong stated (via Liverpool's official website):

"I think this is the best stadium I played in when I was with Leverkusen: the atmosphere, the fans, the team as well. The whole package is great. I don't need to say too much about the quality [of Liverpool]. They won the league.For me, playing against Liverpool when I was in Leverkusen, really difficult. Really, really difficult. How can I say it? Obviously Leverkusen were still good but you can see that Liverpool is next level."

The Netherlands international also delved into why he was unable to join the Reds during his youth career:

"You always want to play for the top teams as a footballer, as a kid. Of course when I was younger and Liverpool first came, that was a no-brainer as well, but due to transportation and all these sorts of things, I had to go a different way. And look at me now. So, it has worked really well."

Frimpong reportedly caught the eye of Liverpool scouts during a youth tournament. However, he opted to join Manchester City in 2010 as they were closer to his hometown of Amsterdam. He then joined Celtic in 2019, where he made his senior debut, before joining Leverkusen in 2021.

