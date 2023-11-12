"Best player in the world", "Never goes out of form" - Liverpool fans laud superstar's sensational performance in 3-0 win over Brentford

Liverpool fans hailed Mohamed Salah after he scored a brilliant brace, inspiring the Reds to an impressive 3-0 win against Brentford at Anfield on Sunday, November 12.

Salah gave his side the lead in the 39th minute after being played in by Darwin Nunez. The Egyptian King took one touch before exquisitely curling the ball into the bottom-left corner.

The 31-year-old doubled Liverpool's advantage in the 62nd minute after heading the ball into the back of the net from a Kostas Tsimikas' cross. Diogo Jota scored a long-range screamer 12 minutes later to seal all three points for the Reds.

Salah's second goal was his 200th in English football. He also became the third player in history after Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry to have scored or provided an assist in 15 consecutive Premier League home games.

The Egypt skipper has been in remarkable form this season, netting 10 goals and registering four assists in 16 appearances across all competitions. He is consistently showing why the Reds refused to offload him to the Saudi Pro League over the summer.

One fan posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"Best player in the world"

Another fan wrote:

"One of the GOATs. Never goes out of form"

The Reds are now second in the Premier League standings with 27 points from 12 games, behind leaders Manchester City on goal difference. City can extend their lead to three points if they beat Chelsea later on Sunday.

Liverpool star Diogo Jota gives verdict on Brentford win

Liverpool winger Diogo Jota admitted he was happy to get on the scoresheet as the Reds cruised to a 3-0 win against Brentford on Sunday.

Jota scored in his second game in a row in the 74th minute, unleashing an unstoppable rocket into the right corner after being teed up by Kostas Tsimikas.

Following the game, he spoke to the club's media to give his verdict on the game (via Liverpool's official website):

"Really important to show a reaction. We had a tough week with two not-so-good results, and always [to be] back at Anfield and show a reaction with three points before the international break as well – perfect."

He also addressed his goal:

"I’m always happy to score and today it was not so important because we were already 2-0 up [but] it’s always great to be on the scoresheet and settle the game. After the break we’ll be back again."

Jota has been in fine form this campaign, scoring eight goals in 16 appearances across all competitions.