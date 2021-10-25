"Best player in the world this season" - Liverpool legend Graeme Souness compliments 'most selfish' Mohamed Salah

Former Liverpool midfielder Graeme Souness has labeled star forward Mohamed Salah the best player in the world this season. Salah has enjoyed an incredible start to the 2021-22 season.

The Liverpool legend called the Egyptian one of the most selfish players in the world. Souness stated that his greed of wanting to score all kinds of goals is frustrating for his Liverpool teammates but since he is so good in front of goal, other players have accepted it.

"I agree with Jurgen Klopp that Mohamed Salah has been the best player in the world this season. He is perhaps as greedy a player as I have seen. All the top names have an element of that but he is extremely selfish."

"Personal targets are important to him and he shoots from every possible angle, which frustrates his team-mates at times — especially (Sadio) Mane. The other players accept it because he is so good."

Souness said the selfish nature of Mohamed Salah is hard to criticize because he usually scores or at least troubles the goalkeeper. The former Liverpool midfielder added:

"When he doesn’t square it, he is either scoring or making goalkeepers work so that the follow-up is a tap-in for someone anyway, which makes it hard for anyone to criticise him. He may even take it as a compliment that I think he is the most selfish player I have seen because he is a goal machine."

Mohamed Salah guides Liverpool to emphatic victory over Manchester United

Mohamed Salah netted an outstanding hat-trick to help Liverpool beat rivals Manchester United 5-0 at Old Trafford. The Egyptian superstar was arguably the best player on the pitch as the Reds piled more misery on Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Salah scored two goals in the first-half as Liverpool went into the break with a handsome 4-0 lead. The 29-year-old winger scored arguably the best goal of the game to secure his hat-trick five minutes into the second half.

Club captain Jordan Henderson found Salah's run with an inch-perfect through ball that took apart the Manchester United defense. The 29-year-old forward then chipped David De Gea to score his third and Liverpool's fifth.

The victory has taken Liverpool back to second in the Premier League standings. They are still one point behind Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side, who themselves had an outstanding weekend, beating Norwich City 7-0.

Mohamed Salah, meanwhile, is in the form of his life. The former Basel star has scored 15 goals in just 12 games so far this season.

Liverpool FC @LFC You're looking at the first opposition player to ever score a @PremierLeague hat-trick at Old Trafford 🇪🇬👑👏 @MoSalah You're looking at the first opposition player to ever score a @PremierLeague hat-trick at Old Trafford 🇪🇬👑👏 @MoSalah 👏 https://t.co/nhbkNzCITA

