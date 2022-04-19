"Best result of the season" - Paul Merson reveals his prediction for the Manchester United vs Liverpool clash

One-time FA Cup winner and Arsenal legend Paul Merson believes Manchester United don't have even "1% of a chance" of winning against Liverpool. The Red Devils travel to Anfield to meet their arch rivals in the Premier League tonight (April 19).

Manchester United have endured a terrible campaign so far that saw them exit both domestic cups and the UEFA Champions League prematurely. Their only hopes of salvaging the season lie in securing a top-four finish in the league.

Ralf Rangnick's side are currently three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with seven matches to go. An unlikely win at Merseyside could bring them level on points with Spurs.

However, Merson believes a Red Devils win in this fixture is almost impossible. He added that if they manage a draw, it will be their best result of the season.

Speaking on the Sky Sports Soccer Special panel, Merson said (as quoted by We All Follow United):

“Manchester United go to play Liverpool tomorrow, and I don’t give them one bit of a chance. I don’t give them 1% of a chance.”

He went on to add:

“As a team, they went 42 games without losing away from home and they are going to Liverpool tomorrow and if they drew 0-0, it would be the best result of the season.”

Liverpool enter this match on an eight-match unbeaten run across all competitions. That extends to 12 matches when only Premier League contests are taken into account.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have won just two of their last eight matches in all competitions.

Form and recent history favor Liverpool in rivalry with Manchester United

Manchester United hold the lead in the head-to-head against Liverpool in what is one of the most storied rivalries in English football. The Red Devils have won 81 times (all competitions) against the Reds, who have won 69 matches. 58 games have ended in draws.

However, recent history favors Jurgen Klopp's side, who haven't lost in the league at home against United since 2016. In the five matches since that defeat, they have won twice and drawn thrice.

The Reds are unbeaten in their last four matches at Old Trafford as well, picking up two wins and two draws.

Liverpool also won the most recent meeting between the two sides. They clashed in the Premier League in Manchester back in October last year, with Klopp's troops running riot to win 5-0.

Mohamed Salah netted a fantastic hat-trick, while Diogo Jota and Naby Keita also got on the scoresheet.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh