“Best Sunday ever” – Bollywood actress hails ‘relentless’ Liverpool after 7-0 thrashing of Manchester United 

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria hailed 'relentless' Liverpool for their performance against Manchester United at Anfield. The Red Devils were defeated by a scoreline of 7-0 on Sunday, March 5. Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, and Mohamed Salah all bagged braces and Roberto Firmino was the other player to score.

Sutaria wrote on her Instagram story:

"Best. Sunday. Ever."

She also termed the Reds' performance as 'relentless'. Considering the intensity of Liverpool's attack, Sutaria was right in her assessment.

While it was a day to remember for the Reds' fans, United fans didn't have much to rejoice in. In fact, it was a day to forget for Manchester United. Considering Erik ten Hag's lot were the favorites heading into the contest, the defeat might be even harder to digest.

The Red Devils were on a four-game winning streak before the game. Liverpool, meanwhile, are having an inconsistent season and were largely expected to drop points.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacted to the win against Manchester United

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp claimed after the win against Manchester United that the main factor for his team's improved performance was having all the players back from injuries.

Speaking after the game at Anfield, Klopp told the media (via the Reds' official website):

"Look, I know we can play good football and I know that we can play better football than we showed a couple of times this season, of course. But there was always a reason why we didn’t do it, as you can imagine it’s not that we don’t want it.

"When you lost the game before you want to be the best version of yourself immediately again. The main difference is we have now pretty much all the players available, which is super-helpful and you could see today."

Klopp's side moved into fifth spot in the league table with the win. They currently have 42 points on the board from 25 matches. The Reds will return to action on March 11 as they take on Bournemouth in the league.

Manchester United, meanwhile, remain third with 49 points from 25 games.

