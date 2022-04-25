"Best super-sub ever" "An absolute chaos agent in close games" - Liverpool fans demand statue for club legend Divock Origi due to stunning record against Everton 

Once again, Divock Origi scored for Liverpool in the Merseyside derby at Anfield, and Kopites couldn't be more impressed with him. The Belgian has been a source of important goals for the Reds over the years.

He was instrumental once again in their 2-0 win over Everton in the Premier League on Sunday, 24 April. He scored the second goal of the game to seal a crucial three points for his side. He has now scored six goals against the Toffees in all competitions, the most against any opponent by him.

It hardly matters that Origi has not started a single Premier League game throughout this season for the Reds. The star has been a key force for Jurgen Klopp, scoring three goals in six appearances as a substitute in the league.

Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to admire the Belgian's brilliance. Here is a selection of tweets from the Anfield faithful, praising the star for his brilliance in the game and consistency in the Merseyside derby:

Premier League Panel @PremLeaguePanel Divock Origi’s Merseyside Derby aura is crazy. Even before his goal, that hold-up play one-two with Salah before his assist is the type of play needed to break down such a low block like Everton’s & what Liverpool were missing. He provided it within 2 minutes of coming on. Divock Origi’s Merseyside Derby aura is crazy. Even before his goal, that hold-up play one-two with Salah before his assist is the type of play needed to break down such a low block like Everton’s & what Liverpool were missing. He provided it within 2 minutes of coming on.

Melissa Reddy @MelissaReddy_



(Stats via Divock Origi is in a committed relationship with scoring in the Merseyside derby(Stats via @LFChistory Divock Origi is in a committed relationship with scoring in the Merseyside derby (Stats via @LFChistory) https://t.co/AUhDYFSSvu

SPORTbible @sportbible Divock Origi when he comes off the bench Divock Origi when he comes off the bench https://t.co/FTSSCJUmrV

Musa Okwonga @Okwonga Divock Origi is an absolute chaos agent in close games and I mean that as the highest praise. Divock Origi is an absolute chaos agent in close games and I mean that as the highest praise.

Anfield Fix 🇵🇸 @AnfieIdFix Nothing raises the atmosphere at Anfield like introducing Divock Origi into a game. I’ve never known anything quite like it. He injects life into everyone. Nothing raises the atmosphere at Anfield like introducing Divock Origi into a game. I’ve never known anything quite like it. He injects life into everyone.

Scouser Chris @ScouserChrisLFC DIVOCK ORIGI IS A LIVERPOOL LEGEND DIVOCK ORIGI IS A LIVERPOOL LEGEND

Maxi @MaaxiAngelo The year is 2104, Everton supporters are still having nightmares about Divock Origi. The year is 2104, Everton supporters are still having nightmares about Divock Origi.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 6 - Divock Origi has scored six goals against Everton in all competitions for Liverpool, which is twice as many goals as he's scored against any other side for the Reds. Inevitable. 6 - Divock Origi has scored six goals against Everton in all competitions for Liverpool, which is twice as many goals as he's scored against any other side for the Reds. Inevitable. https://t.co/swyFf6ckOO

🥤 @TheImmortalKop Sounds cringe but this might be a Divock Origi type game Sounds cringe but this might be a Divock Origi type game

Luis Garcia @luchogarcia14

@DivockOrigi

2 vs 0 Everton Anfield asked for him, Klopp give him to them...He Delivered !! @LFC 2 vs 0 Everton Anfield asked for him, Klopp give him to them...He Delivered !!@DivockOrigi @LFC 2 vs 0 Everton

Udit Sharma ⓁⒻⒸ @uditsharma01 Origi arguably is the best sub in the history of Liverpool. Origi arguably is the best sub in the history of Liverpool.

H🚶🏻‍♂️ @ldontknowww23 Divock origi also might be the best super sub ever btw. Do you know how much weight 90% of his goals have held? He’s fucked fam Divock origi also might be the best super sub ever btw. Do you know how much weight 90% of his goals have held? He’s fucked fam

Big Stepper @419simsim Origi winner in the CL final again. Mums life I'll name my future kids after him Origi winner in the CL final again. Mums life I'll name my future kids after him

Origi came off the bench for the Reds in the 60th minute and immediately set the game alight with some quality playmaking. He made a sharp one-two pass with Mohamed Salah, who lifted in a cross for an unmarked Andy Robertson to score.

In the 85th minute, Origi added his name to the scoresheet, thanks to his quick reflexes. After Luis Diaz miskicked a bicycle attempt, the Belgian got to the ball first and headed it into the roof of the net from close range.

Liverpool have picked up a much-needed win which sees them sit just one point behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

Liverpool could lose Mohamed Salah to Barcelona

According to The Mirror, the Reds are in danger of losing talismanic Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah to Barcelona in the summer. The Catalans, who recently received a cash injection thanks to a Spotify deal, have identified the Liverpool ace as a potential signing to strengthen their team.

Barca were previously expected to attempt a move for Salah at the end of his contract in 2023. However, their funds could test the Reds' resolve to hold on to the Egyptian this year.

Salah has reassured Liverpool fans that he intends to extend his Anfield stay. However, attention from the Blaugrana might sway the phenomenal Egyptian.

The Spanish giants are rectifying the financial issues that saw them lose Argentine legend Lionel Messi last summer. They're currently in the process of rebuilding the team after signing Xavi Hernandez as manager in November.

While they have surely learned their lesson concerning offering big wages to players, a move for Salah would present a rare opportunity.

Salah has been phenomenal this season, scoring 30 goals and making 13 assists in 43 appearances in all competitions. He would also bring his amazing marketability if he were to join the Blaugrana. This would surely present the Catalans with an opportunity to increase their coffers while strengthening their attack.

