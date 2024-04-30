"Best team and the best club I’ve ever played for in my career" - Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate expresses desire to stay at the club

Lionel Messi's teammate Robert Taylor has expressed his desire to continue playing alongside the legendary Argentine playmaker at Inter Miami after this season.

Taylor has played eight MLS games for the Herons this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist. He has continued his brilliance from last season when Messi joined up with the club midway and clicked with the winger.

Now, he has spoken about his future, amid rumors of a potential exit, as his contract with Inter Miami comes to an end this year. However, the 29-year-old has no intentions of continuing his career elsewhere.

Robert Taylor spoke with journalist Jose Armando, revealing his decision to keep playing with Lionel Messi. The Finnish winger said (via InterMiamiNews):

“I love it here, this is the best team and the best club I’ve ever played for in my career, and I’d love to stay as long as I can. Right now I’m just focused on the football side and playing on the field, there’s not too much focus on the outside and I just hope I can continue playing well so I can stay. You can always say you’ve done enough, but I want to do more.”

Taylor looks set to continue showing off impressive performances as he plays regularly for Inter Miami, and the club will likely be looking to renew his contract. With Taylor shining, there will hardly be a want of suitors within the MLS if the two parties are unable to come to an acceptable deal by the end of the year.

Argentine star refuses to talk about retirement for Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is currently at the fag end of his career and will eventually hang up his boots when the time comes. While no one is certain when it will happen, the Argentine legend may have a few more years under his belt before he chooses to do so.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Thiago Silva both look set to play past the age of 40, just like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Gianluigi Buffon, and Francesco Totti did. It would hardly be a surprise if Messi chooses to reach that age, and the Inter Miami superstar could potentially play at the 2026 World Cup.

His teammates in the Argentina national team don't want to think about Messi's retirement any time soon. Exequiel Palacios, who won the World Cup with Messi, said to Reuters (via GOAL):

“For now, let's not talk about Messi not continuing. You can never imagine the national team without Messi. We all want him to be eternal and always play with us.”

Lionel Messi has not spoken about retiring any time soon, and he remains in top form for Inter Miami, where he has nine goals in seven games this season.