"Best team of the world" - Ex-Manchester United star David de Gea reacts as Spain win Women's World Cup

Former Manchester United superstar David de Gea has congratulated Spain's Women's team after they beat England in the final of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Olga Carmona (23) started the game as the second youngest captain to make the starting XI of a Women's World Cup game. The Real Madrid left-back scored the only goal of the game, doing so in the 29th minute after her sweetly-struck left-footed shot fizzed past Mary Earps into the far corner.

After the game, an elated and proud De Gea posted on his X account:

"Best team of the world @SEFutbolFem Enhorabuena chicas [Congratulations girls]🏆[Spain flag]"

De Gea is himself regarded as one of the Spanish men's national team's finest goalkeepers, making 45 appearances. But he hasn't played a single minute for them since October 2020. He is currently without a club since being released by Manchester United last month.

This was the first World Cup trophy in the history of the Spanish women's national team. This was only the third time they had participated in the competition and were eliminated in the last-16 of the 2019 Women's World Cup.

Manager Jorge Vilda has now become the first manager to guide a European team to the Women's World Cup since Silvia Neid lifted the trophy with Germany in 2007.

Pundit says Manchester United's Mary Earps should be proud after performance against Spain in Women's World Cup final

Goalkeeper Mary Earps had a fine Women's World Cup for England, keeping three clean sheets in seven games as she won the Golden Glove award.

Earps (27) saved Jennifer Hermoso's penalty in the 69th minute to keep her team in the game against Spain. She was also between the sticks when the Lionesses beat Nigeria 4-2 on penalties in the last-16.

After the full-time whistle at the Stadium Australia, former England goalkeeper Karen Bardsley said via BBC Radio 5 Live:

"Mary Earps should be very proud, she has had an excellent tournament. Let's not forget the penalty save she made in this game to keep England in it to the end. She has been absolutely outstanding."

Earps, who plays for Manchester United in the Women's Super League, also made four saves and recorded five recoveries against Spain. It will go down as one of the finest Women's World Cup final goalkeeping performances in a losing cause.