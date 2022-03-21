"Best there is in terms of man-management" - Noel Whelan claims Manchester United managerial target could get the best out of Marcus Rashford

Noel Wheelen feels Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford will thrive under Mauricio Pochettino, should the Argentine come to Old Trafford.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan claimed that Pochettino is one of the best when it comes to man-management. Whelan feels Rashford needs exactly a manager like Pochettino to lift him from his current form.

Rashford is having a poor season for United. He has scored only five goals in 26 appearances for the Red Devils and the 24-year-old is no longer a first-team regular.

His position has been challenged by young Anthony Elagan.

The United academy graduate recently became the talk of the town when reports suggested that he would consider leaving United if he didn't get enough game time. Rashford is reportedly worried about getting dropped out of the England national team's World Cup squad if he continues to fail to start for United.

His current Manchester United deal runs out in June 2023. Marcus Rashford is considering his future. He's concerned about his lack of game time, source close to Man Utd forward tell me - he's always been professional but he wants clarity.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MUFC His current Manchester United deal runs out in June 2023. Marcus Rashford is considering his future. He's concerned about his lack of game time, source close to Man Utd forward tell me - he's always been professional but he wants clarity. 🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MUFC His current Manchester United deal runs out in June 2023. https://t.co/nYOvGld4W0

However, the Red Devils don't want to let go of their prized asset and are willing to find the right solution. The appointment of a new permanent manager will be crucial as Rashford will get more clarity on his future.

Currently, PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax manager Erik ten Hag are termed as favorites to get the job at Old Trafford. However, former Leeds United player Noel Whelan has advised the Red Devils to sign Mauricio Pochettino over Erik ten Hag.

Whelan stated that Pochettino has the ability to bring the best out of his players with his man-management skills. He further added that the Argentine could bring the best out of Marcus Rashford and help him regain his best form.

“I could see Pochettino getting the best out of Rashford. “I don’t think they should be thinking about selling players too quickly. They could get a manager in place who could come in and turn these players’ futures around. I’m sure Rashford will be thinking no further ahead than trying to do his best out on the pitch for Man United." said Noel Whelan.

Can Mauricio Pochettino bring the best out of Manchester United star Marcus Rashford?

Fans are just weeks away from knowing Manchester United's new permanent manager. Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag are the two leading candidates and experts are still trying to find out who has the upper edge.

A lot of work is waiting for the new manager as Manchester United will definitely need to work hard to be a title contender next season. One of the main issues currently at the club is players suffering from a lack of form.

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_ Pochettino remains a leading candidate to become the next United manager, with Ajax's Erik ten Hag also in the running. It is believed to be neck and neck between the two in the race to replace Ralf Rangnick [ @ManUtdMEN Pochettino remains a leading candidate to become the next United manager, with Ajax's Erik ten Hag also in the running. It is believed to be neck and neck between the two in the race to replace Ralf Rangnick [@ManUtdMEN] https://t.co/vDxmWcJ3Go

Recently, Marcus Rashford has been getting a lot of slack from fans and experts for his poor performances. The new permanent manager should find a way to solve these issues which mainly comes down to man-management. Pochettino certainly fits the bill as he was good at bringing the best out of his players at Tottenham Hotspur.

The Argentine worked well with the likes of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Christian Eriksen among others. He has also helped the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Marco Veratti continue to shine at PSG.

These stars have thrived under Pochettino's management and the Argentine could do the same for Marcus Rashford and many other under-performing Manchester United players.

