“Best thing you will see today” – Ex-Liverpool star mocks Manchester United by sharing Twitter graphic after Cody Gakpo hijack

Liverpool have beaten Manchester United in the race to sign Cody Gakpo. The move has garnered a reaction from former Reds left-back Jose Enrique on Instagram. The Spaniard reposted a tweet that recognized Gakpo as the latest player the Merseysiders have beaten their rivals to sign.

He included the caption:

"The best thing you will see today."

This was certainly for Anfield supporters, as United fans will be unhappy about yet another transfer market miss.

This comes after the Red Devils were linked to Thiago Alcantara and Darwin Nunez in previous transfer windows. However, they failed to snag both players, with Liverpool racking up their signatures instead.

Prior to Boxing Day (December 26), it was widely speculated that the Netherlands international would join Manchester United. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano even claimed that the Red Devils were in "advanced talks" to sign the PSV Eindhoven attacker.

However, on Boxing Day, PSV Eindhoven announced that Liverpool had agreed to sign the player, sharing the news on social media.

PSV @PSV



The 23-year-old attacker will leave for England imminently where he will be subjected to the necessary formalities ahead of the completion of the transfer. PSV and @LFC have reached an agreement on the proposed transfer of Cody Gakpo.The 23-year-old attacker will leave for England imminently where he will be subjected to the necessary formalities ahead of the completion of the transfer. PSV and @LFC have reached an agreement on the proposed transfer of Cody Gakpo.The 23-year-old attacker will leave for England imminently where he will be subjected to the necessary formalities ahead of the completion of the transfer.

The news will likely be disappointing for the Red Devils, as Gakpo was reportedly their top target.

Manchester United might have alternative targets in mind. However, there is no doubt that Gakpo was their first choice, and his decision to join the Reds instead will be a tough pill to swallow.

Gakpo has scored 13 goals and provided 17 assists in 24 games for the Dutch club across competitions this season. He also scored three goals for the Netherlands at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Robin van Persie has given Manchester United reason not to panic over Liverpool signing Cody Gakpo

Former Manchester United striker Robin van Persie has expressed his thoughts on exciting PSV forward Cody Gakpo, who is set to move to Anfield in January. The Red Devils have been in search of a strker since they let Cristiano Ronaldo leave the club in November.

However, Van Persie has stated to BT Sport that the new Liverpool signing is not on a traditional striker:

"He's not an out-and-out striker. He can play as the number 10, on the [left] wing, a false striker or on the right wing. He can play in those four positions across the front. Cody has a good physique. He's strong, fast and can dribble, he's an all-round player."

Manchester United can continue their search for a No. 9, with the transfer window set to open in mere days.

Poll : 0 votes