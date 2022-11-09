"Best way to end his career", "Could not dream of a better ending" - Fans cannot believe the way Gerard Pique got sent off in his final game with Barcelona

Gerard Pique's storied Barcelona career came to an unexpected end on Tuesday (November 8). The veteran defender was sent off without even taking to the pitch during the Blaugrana's La Liga encounter against Osasuna.

Pique, who was an unused substitute, seemed to express his displeasure with the referee at the end of the first half, which saw Robert Lewandowski sent off in the 31st minute.

This prompted the official to issue Pique a red card as well, ensuring that he didn't play a single minute in his final competitive match for Barcelona.

Fans on Twitter provided a wide range of reactions to the Spaniard's dismissal. While some saw the humorous side, many felt he went out while fighting for the crest. One fan tweeted:

"Piqué’s career ends with a red card as an unused substitute. Could not dream of a better ending 😭."

Piquelme @Piquelme21



Could not dream of a better ending Piqué’s career ends with a red card as an unused substituteCould not dream of a better ending Piqué’s career ends with a red card as an unused substitute Could not dream of a better ending 😭

Another wrote:

"Honestly Pique getting sent off in the tunnel in the way he did is probably the BEST way to end his career. He would want his last match to be at the Camp Nou with his farewell, so he uses this match to defend Barca and gets sent off as a consequence? Sounds like a win-win to me."

Chocolat d'Or @balledechocolat Honestly Pique getting sent off in the tunnel in the way he did is probably the BEST way to end his career. He would want his last match to be at the Camp Nou with his farewell, so he uses this match to defend Barca and gets sent off as a consequence? Sounds like a win-win to me Honestly Pique getting sent off in the tunnel in the way he did is probably the BEST way to end his career. He would want his last match to be at the Camp Nou with his farewell, so he uses this match to defend Barca and gets sent off as a consequence? Sounds like a win-win to me

Here are some more reactions to Pique's red card against Osasuna:

Optus Sport @OptusSport



Piqué was given a red card as a substitute in his final ever game after arguing with the referee.



From his emotional farewell at the Camp Nou, to this…



#LaLiga #OptusSport Gerard Piqué’s final moment as a professional footballer did not end the way anyone had planned 🥴Piqué was given a red card as a substitute in his final ever game after arguing with the referee.From his emotional farewell at the Camp Nou, to this… Gerard Piqué’s final moment as a professional footballer did not end the way anyone had planned 🥴Piqué was given a red card as a substitute in his final ever game after arguing with the referee.From his emotional farewell at the Camp Nou, to this…#LaLiga #OptusSport https://t.co/VDz8HdAi4P

DANI APP @_DaniApp10 End of Pique’s Barça career. A true blaugrana until the last minute. End of Pique’s Barça career. A true blaugrana until the last minute. 💪❤️ https://t.co/xihA8W3LbS

FinCoding @Zelk38780780 happy retirement Piques not the way you wanted it to end but always a legend. happy retirement Piques not the way you wanted it to end but always a legend.

NICHOLAS @njackson118 Gerard Piqué getting sent off as an unused substitute is the best way to end a career. Gerard Piqué getting sent off as an unused substitute is the best way to end a career.

Mæströ Fel!x Senyange @felmaestro29 Pique chose to end his career with a sending off while on bench 🤣🤣🤣 Pique chose to end his career with a sending off while on bench 🤣🤣🤣

Kaushik Ram @KaushikRam25 . Perfect way to end his career. 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad 📸 - Pique is frustrated with the referee at halftime. 📸 - Pique is frustrated with the referee at halftime. https://t.co/0ynxa0sM9I I will miss seeing this. Pique fighting and giving it his all for the Barca crest. Perfect way to end his career. twitter.com/TheEuropeanLad… I will miss seeing this. Pique fighting and giving it his all for the Barca crest ❤️. Perfect way to end his career. twitter.com/TheEuropeanLad…

Gerard Pique received an emotional farewell on Saturday (November 5) when Barcelona took on UD Almeria in a La Liga clash at the Spotify Camp Nou. The central defender started the game and was substituted to a rousing reception in the 85th minute with his team 2-0 up.

Pique also broke down in tears while addressing the 90,000+ fans at the stadium before being hoisted into the air by his teammates.

Resilient Barcelona defeat Osasuna to enter break as La Liga leaders

Barcelona had to dig deep during their match against Osasuna at El Sadar on Tuesday but eventually emerged 2-1 winners.

Xavi Hernandez's men went behind after just six minutes as David Garcia put the hosts ahead with a superb header. The visitors found themselves in a deeper hole when Robert Lewandowski was sent off for a second bookable offense in the 31st minute.

However, they improved drastically in the second half and were back on level terms in the 48th minute thanks to Pedri Gonzalez's smart finish. The Blaugrana then held on defensively to prevent Osasuna from scoring again while also fashioning a few chances of their own.

They ultimately picked up a smash-and-grab win thanks to Raphinha's 85th-minute goal. The victory ensured that Barcelona will remain at the top of La Liga heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup-induced break.

Xavi's men have 37 points from 14 matches and are five clear of second-placed Real Madrid, who have a game in hand.

Brazil have announced their final 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup! Click here

Poll : 0 votes