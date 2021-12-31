"Best way to end the year" - Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after Manchester United return to winning ways

Manchester United talisman Cristiano Ronaldo expressed delight at ending 2021 on a winning note in his latest Instagram post.

The prolific No.7 was on target last night as Manchester United beat Burnley 3-1 at Old Trafford in their last Premier League game of the calendar year.

He then took to social media and wrote:

"Best way to end the year! Great victory".

Scott McTominay put Manchester United in front in the eighth minute after latching onto a heavy touch from Ronaldo.

Jadon Sancho then forced an own goal from Ben Mee who deflected the shot into his own net, doubling Manchester United's cushion just before the half-hour mark.

Cristiano Ronaldo made it 3-0 shortly after by tapping home a rebound off McTominay's long-range effort as the game already seemed over.

Aaron Lennon pulled one back for the Clarets three minutes later. But there was no comeback for the visitors after the break as Manchester United held out to secure all three points.

It was Manchester United's fourth win in their last five league games and Ronaldo's fourth goal in five top-flight appearances. It ended a turbulent year for the Red Devils on a positive note.

Manchester United begin 2022 with a home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the league on Monday, 3 January.

Ronaldo knows no stopping and Manchester United are better for it

In just over two months' time, Ronaldo will turn 37, and yet, he is showing no signs of slowing down.

With another goal last night, the prolific No.7 brought up his tally for the season to 14 goals in all competitions, including eight in the league.

It's the most in the Manchester United squad and a testament to the impact he's had since his sensational return to Old Trafford in September.

Most of his goals have also been either late-winners or match-equalizers, especially in the Champions League. He has dragged Manchester United into the last-16 on the back of his goalscoring exploits.

TC @totalcristiano Cristiano Ronaldo’s stats throughout 2021 at the age of 36. Cristiano Ronaldo’s stats throughout 2021 at the age of 36. https://t.co/rMneV8ZRMG

Ronaldo has had his fair share of struggles on the league front, but since Rangnick took over, he's been scoring more regularly.

It has also translated into Manchester United's upturn in form, with the side going the first four league games under their interim boss unbeaten.

Also Read Article Continues below

Things are looking on the up for both parties, and as long as he continues to fire, a top-four place is well within the reach of Manchester United.

Edited by Diptanil Roy