 "Best winger itw now"  - Twitter erupts as Ousmane Dembele stunner sends Barcelona into Copa del Rey semi-finals with 1-0 win over Real Sociedad

Barcelona sealed a hard-fought 1-0 win over 10-man Real Sociedad in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday (January 25). Ousmane Dembele scored a scorcher to send the Blaugrana to victory.

The game's only goal came in the 52nd minute when Dembele was on the scoresheet for the eighth time this season. The French winger was found by Jules Kounde and raced into the Sociedad box. He sent a fierce shot at La Real goalkeeper Alex Remiro. The Spanish shot-stopper got a hand on it but couldn't prevent it from putting Barca ahead. It was a brilliant effort from the Frenchman.

The opener came 12 minutes after Sociedad were reduced to 10 men as Brais Mendez was given his marching orders in the 40th minute. The Spanish midfielder left a high challenge on Sergio Busquets. He was originally given a yellow card, but VAR intervened and he was sent off.

Before this, both Frenkie de Jong and Dembele had opportunities they spurned. Barcelona merited their win, but there will be worries over their lack of killer instinct. The Blaugrana could have won by more if they had taken their chances but have progressed to the semi-finals. They had 19 shots to Sociedad's seven, with only six on target.

Neverthless, they have secured their place in the Copa del Rey semi-finals. Here's how Twitter reacted to Barcelona's 1-0 win over Sociedad:

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @2010MisterChip Dembélé scored Barcelona's 1500th goal in the Copa del Rey today. Barça are the first team to reach 1500 goals in the history of the competition. Dembélé scored Barcelona's 1500th goal in the Copa del Rey today. Barça are the first team to reach 1500 goals in the history of the competition.— @2010MisterChip https://t.co/ELAKWaRBDU

LaLigaTV @LaLigaTV Run run as fast as you can, you can’t catch me I’m… @dembouz !! Run run as fast as you can, you can’t catch me I’m… @dembouz!! 🔵🔴 https://t.co/N8KqiO6fzN

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca Xavi (in 2022): “Dembele will turn the whistles into applause.”



A year later, he receives a standing ovation from a full Camp Nou. Xavi (in 2022): “Dembele will turn the whistles into applause.”A year later, he receives a standing ovation from a full Camp Nou. https://t.co/Vayd2CspiD

🍃THUFF🍃 @trapboy_thuff



Culers let’s connect and follow each other. Vamos Barça 🫡 A win is a win! Great performance from the team, Dembele the beast, another master class from Pedri, solid defense and a splendid game from Ter Stegen. We’re through to the Semifinals of the CDR.Culers let’s connect and follow each other. Vamos Barça A win is a win! Great performance from the team, Dembele the beast, another master class from Pedri, solid defense and a splendid game from Ter Stegen. We’re through to the Semifinals of the CDR. Culers let’s connect and follow each other. Vamos Barça 🔵🔴🫡 https://t.co/s8XV3zW0TV

Big Black Emmy 👣 @emeraldiece Dembele is a menace on the pitch. I think we've got the best winger on our side. Goal. Dembele is a menace on the pitch. I think we've got the best winger on our side. Goal. 😌

😵MrLeslie✪ @LeslieDOMPREH Dembele is the best winger itw now... If you like argue with your keyboard Dembele is the best winger itw now... If you like argue with your keyboard

Mikel San José @mikelsanjo6 El VAR selectivo. Que pasada. Y es una roja como un piano. Pero es una pasada. Brais si pero Dembele no. El VAR selectivo. Que pasada. Y es una roja como un piano. Pero es una pasada. Brais si pero Dembele no.

Matthew Lim @Matthew62404828 @BarcaUniversal Lewy made players confidence..dont u see he was tried to assist others? Like gavi..insane @BarcaUniversal Lewy made players confidence..dont u see he was tried to assist others? Like gavi..insane

tunde @Ibroh18 @77_Hzk I think Lewy was really obsessed with ball playing, just get in the box instead, you will see him behind corner doing 1-2 @77_Hzk I think Lewy was really obsessed with ball playing, just get in the box instead, you will see him behind corner doing 1-2

Shafin 🇦🇷 @Mshafin25 #Barcelona Great first half. In the second half since Sociedad were down to 10 man, we played relaxed. But still we got some good chances in the second half too. Could have won 4-0 or 5-0. Sociedad tried to fight in the end, Stegen stepped up. Deserved win #BarcaRealsociedad Great first half. In the second half since Sociedad were down to 10 man, we played relaxed. But still we got some good chances in the second half too. Could have won 4-0 or 5-0. Sociedad tried to fight in the end, Stegen stepped up. Deserved win #BarcaRealsociedad #Barcelona

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca I will love it & I think we deserve. I will love it & I think we deserve. https://t.co/vbrG1Fev17

Miracle @MCN___ Walahi, you people will respect Xavi by fire by force. Walahi, you people will respect Xavi by fire by force.😏

DesmundOris @Desmund_Oris Xavi had the best birthday gift. A great win against a tough opponent. Happy Birthday Xavi Xavi had the best birthday gift. A great win against a tough opponent. Happy Birthday Xavi❤️💙 https://t.co/UjUYVRShmD

Ugly @biggyzanga Great football from Barcelona. I kinda understood Xavi’s sub today and it’s not bad. Great football from Barcelona. I kinda understood Xavi’s sub today and it’s not bad.

ᑳarçalεv @Barsalev I’m going to say this softly but before the World Cup, Lewandowski was playing like a 25-year old.



Since coming back from the WC he is playing like a 36-year old. I’m going to say this softly but before the World Cup, Lewandowski was playing like a 25-year old. Since coming back from the WC he is playing like a 36-year old.

Jim @_ElJim @NoorBarcaFan Yeah played well, fingers crossed Pedri is ok @NoorBarcaFan Yeah played well, fingers crossed Pedri is ok

Plangkat @peekaymila 🏾 I hope Pedri is Ok. Lord, abeg! I hope Pedri is Ok. Lord, abeg! 🙏🏾

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad FT: Barcelona 1-0 Real Sociedad.



Barcelona have reached the Semi-Finals of the Copa del Rey! FT: Barcelona 1-0 Real Sociedad.Barcelona have reached the Semi-Finals of the Copa del Rey! https://t.co/iS0E2mSILy

Barcelona midfielder Pedri is okay after coming off injured

Pedri appears to be okay after suffering knock.

Barcelona fans fretted over Pedri, who was forced off the pitch in the 77th minute. He trudged down the tunnel in obvious discomfort, appearing to have picked up a knock.

The young Spaniard asked to be substituted, which has only further caused concern among the Nou Camp faithful. He has been in fine form this season, scoring five goals in 24 appearances across competitions.

However, Spanish journalist Javi Miguel has allayed fears over Pedri being set for a spell on the sidelines. According to the Spaniard, he will be 100% fit an available for Barcelona's next game, which comes against Girona on Saturday (January 28).

The grueling fixture list intensifies for Xavi's side as they play five games in 16 days. They are in La Liga action against Girona (January 28), Real Betis (February 1), Sevilla (February 5), and Villarreal (February 12). They then face Manchester United in the Europa League playoffs (February 16).

