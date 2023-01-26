 "Best winger itw now"  - Twitter erupts as Ousmane Dembele stunner sends Barcelona into Copa del Rey semi-finals with 1-0 win over Real Sociedad

Barcelona sealed a hard-fought 1-0 win over 10-man Real Sociedad in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday (January 25). Ousmane Dembele scored a scorcher to send the Blaugrana to victory.
The game's only goal came in the 52nd minute when Dembele was on the scoresheet for the eighth time this season. The French winger was found by Jules Kounde and raced into the Sociedad box. He sent a fierce shot at La Real goalkeeper Alex Remiro. The Spanish shot-stopper got a hand on it but couldn't prevent it from putting Barca ahead. It was a brilliant effort from the Frenchman.
The opener came 12 minutes after Sociedad were reduced to 10 men as Brais Mendez was given his marching orders in the 40th minute. The Spanish midfielder left a high challenge on Sergio Busquets. He was originally given a yellow card, but VAR intervened and he was sent off.
Before this, both Frenkie de Jong and Dembele had opportunities they spurned. Barcelona merited their win, but there will be worries over their lack of killer instinct. The Blaugrana could have won by more if they had taken their chances but have progressed to the semi-finals. They had 19 shots to Sociedad's seven, with only six on target.
Neverthless, they have secured their place in the Copa del Rey semi-finals. Here's how Twitter reacted to Barcelona's 1-0 win over Sociedad:
Barcelona midfielder Pedri is okay after coming off injured
Barcelona fans fretted over Pedri, who was forced off the pitch in the 77th minute. He trudged down the tunnel in obvious discomfort, appearing to have picked up a knock.
The young Spaniard asked to be substituted, which has only further caused concern among the Nou Camp faithful. He has been in fine form this season, scoring five goals in 24 appearances across competitions.
However, Spanish journalist Javi Miguel has allayed fears over Pedri being set for a spell on the sidelines. According to the Spaniard, he will be 100% fit an available for Barcelona's next game, which comes against Girona on Saturday (January 28).
The grueling fixture list intensifies for Xavi's side as they play five games in 16 days. They are in La Liga action against Girona (January 28), Real Betis (February 1), Sevilla (February 5), and Villarreal (February 12). They then face Manchester United in the Europa League playoffs (February 16).