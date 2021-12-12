×
"Best in the world" - Fans hail Manchester United star for outstanding display against Norwich City

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Vatsal Vora
ANALYST
Modified Dec 12, 2021 06:05 PM IST
Manchester United fans took to Twitter to heap praise on goalkeeper David de Gea following a valiant performance against Norwich City in the Premier League.

David de Gea was the clear man of the match following Manchester United's narrow 1-0 win over Norwich City. The Spanish international made a total of five saves in the game which helped the Red Devils secure all three points at Carrow Road.

De Gea made an acrobatic save to keep out Norwich forward Teemu Pukki before making yet another diving save to deny Ozan Kabak a goal from a header.

Manchester United fans on Twitter hailed the 31-year-old shotstopper as their hero in a tight game. Here are some of the best tweets:

Access denied by @D_DeGea ⛔️🔐🧤 #DaveSaves#MUFC | #NORMUN
Thank you @D_DeGea for saving 3 points yesterday! Other than his display, we were crap! #MUFC #NORMUN
@D_DeGea @ManUtd Best in the world
@D_DeGea @ManUtd You Keep carrying the team https://t.co/xBhJP2lPqb
@D_DeGea @ManUtd Is there a church where I can worship you?
David de Gea appreciation tweet. He has been brilliant from the start of the season. He was off form the past 2 seasons and was trolled terribly. But he has bounced back to prove his critics wrong. He deserves this clean sheets. For me he was our hero yesterday.#DaveSaves #MUFC https://t.co/CJ34r8WUP4
The De Gea we witnessed yesterday.#MUFC #NORMUN https://t.co/sQuv3M4FP8
De Gea has been absolutely brilliant this season saved us again today! Fred deserves credit too he’s been fantastic the last few games. Wasn’t the best performance but the 3 points is all that matters #MUFC
De gea deserve these clean sheets, happy for him. He is been phenomenal since the start of this season. #MUFC #ManchesterUnited
We are lost without him. #DaveSaves | #UCL https://t.co/yQEbQd4qOs
@RedDevilTimes @D_DeGea Legend again tonight..
David de Gea had five saves inside the box against Norwich 🧱 https://t.co/bCoY2JN1wA
Thanking you @D_DeGea #NORMUN
@sportbible The only thing that separates him from VDS and Schmiechal is throphies. Individually, he’s the best
We owe everything this season to David De Gea and Cristiano Ronaldo.Both so clutch. https://t.co/k9VjuFqkgM
🧤 200 career clean sheets for David de Gea.Brilliant achievement 👏❤ https://t.co/euxlIp32Hs
@UtdDistrict If Dave be for us who can be against us?💪
How i sleep knowing De Gea is back to his best https://t.co/siphr1tjEy
@brfootball @NBCSportsSoccer Legends say "He could save fucking Titanic too".
@MUFC_redarmy99 Sometimes, we forget that DDG is massive
@StatmanDave Only player that can hold his head high, rest are useless.
@StatmanDave Manchester United's player of the season so far.
@ManUnitedZone_ Better than Mendy, Ederson and Ramsdale this one😌😌😌
@ManUnitedZone_ wouldve lost if it wasnt for this man :)
@ManUnitedZone_ Man united most important player since fergie left
Back being the best! ♥️🔥⭐#MUFC https://t.co/DdlruBdktd
Feels good to shut all those doubters out. AGAIN AND AGAIN AND AGAIN. #foreverNumeroUno#DDG #MUFC https://t.co/t9XMiecEJu

Manchester United needed a 75th minute penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo to secure a 1-0 win over Norwich City. The Red Devils once again struggled to break down a resolute defense in the Premier League.

Ralf Rangnick's men were also toiled during his first game in charge of Manchester United against Crystal Palace.

As things stand, Manchester United are level on points with West Ham United, who occupy the final Champions League position in the league. However, the Hammers are yet to play their game this weekend.

Manchester United have amassed 27 points from their first 16 matches in the Premier League.

The Red Devils are currently fifth in the standings, a point ahead of Arsenal and two points clear of Tottenham Hotspur. However, Spurs have two games in hand.

Manchester United are currently on four-match unbeaten run in the Premier League

The win against Norwich City means that Manchester United are currently on a four-match unbeaten run in the Premier League. The Red Devils have not lost a league match since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's final game in charge of the club.

Since their 4-1 defeat at the hands of Watford, Manchester United have picked up three wins and a draw in the Premier League.

The Red Devils secured a hard-fought 1-1 draw against then table toppers Chelsea before securing wins against Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Norwich City. It is worth noting that all three of those wins have come by a one-goal margin.

Manchester United have a couple of relatively easy games as they look to extend their unbeaten run in the Premier League. The Red Devils take on Brentford next before facing Brighton, Newcastle United and Burnley.

🔴 𝗨-𝗡-𝗜-𝗧-𝗘-𝗗 🔴#MUFC | #NORMUN https://t.co/4rpMdGDO7y

Edited by Arjun Panchadar
