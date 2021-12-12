"Best in the world" - Fans hail Manchester United star for outstanding display against Norwich City

Manchester United fans took to Twitter to heap praise on goalkeeper David de Gea following a valiant performance against Norwich City in the Premier League.

David de Gea was the clear man of the match following Manchester United's narrow 1-0 win over Norwich City. The Spanish international made a total of five saves in the game which helped the Red Devils secure all three points at Carrow Road.

De Gea made an acrobatic save to keep out Norwich forward Teemu Pukki before making yet another diving save to deny Ozan Kabak a goal from a header.

Manchester United fans on Twitter hailed the 31-year-old shotstopper as their hero in a tight game. Here are some of the best tweets:

𝔏𝔯𝔯𝔯 @coldplague @D_DeGea @ManUtd Is there a church where I can worship you? @D_DeGea @ManUtd Is there a church where I can worship you?

Shreyan Adhikary @Shreyan_19

#DaveSaves #MUFC David de Gea appreciation tweet. He has been brilliant from the start of the season. He was off form the past 2 seasons and was trolled terribly. But he has bounced back to prove his critics wrong. He deserves this clean sheets. For me he was our hero yesterday. David de Gea appreciation tweet. He has been brilliant from the start of the season. He was off form the past 2 seasons and was trolled terribly. But he has bounced back to prove his critics wrong. He deserves this clean sheets. For me he was our hero yesterday.#DaveSaves #MUFC https://t.co/CJ34r8WUP4

Ebony Chanelle @ebony_chanelle De Gea has been absolutely brilliant this season saved us again today! Fred deserves credit too he’s been fantastic the last few games. Wasn’t the best performance but the 3 points is all that matters #MUFC De Gea has been absolutely brilliant this season saved us again today! Fred deserves credit too he’s been fantastic the last few games. Wasn’t the best performance but the 3 points is all that matters #MUFC

Midhun Mohan @astral_kiss



#MUFC #ManchesterUnited De gea deserve these clean sheets, happy for him. He is been phenomenal since the start of this season. De gea deserve these clean sheets, happy for him. He is been phenomenal since the start of this season. #MUFC #ManchesterUnited

B/R Football @brfootball David de Gea had five saves inside the box against Norwich 🧱 David de Gea had five saves inside the box against Norwich 🧱 https://t.co/bCoY2JN1wA

Tom. @TomBarlow1 @sportbible The only thing that separates him from VDS and Schmiechal is throphies. Individually, he’s the best @sportbible The only thing that separates him from VDS and Schmiechal is throphies. Individually, he’s the best

Alexei @MUFC_redarmy99 We owe everything this season to David De Gea and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Both so clutch. We owe everything this season to David De Gea and Cristiano Ronaldo.Both so clutch. https://t.co/k9VjuFqkgM

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict 🧤 200 career clean sheets for David de Gea.



Brilliant achievement 👏❤ 🧤 200 career clean sheets for David de Gea.Brilliant achievement 👏❤ https://t.co/euxlIp32Hs

Lucas Itachi @LucasMolade @UtdDistrict If Dave be for us who can be against us?💪 @UtdDistrict If Dave be for us who can be against us?💪

Rashy @mentesenot_T How i sleep knowing De Gea is back to his best How i sleep knowing De Gea is back to his best https://t.co/siphr1tjEy

cody @chardelyank @StatmanDave Only player that can hold his head high, rest are useless. @StatmanDave Only player that can hold his head high, rest are useless.

Uk_Culture3K @UCulture3k @ManUnitedZone_ Man united most important player since fergie left @ManUnitedZone_ Man united most important player since fergie left

Dwij @MagicalMcsauce



#foreverNumeroUno

#DDG #MUFC Feels good to shut all those doubters out. AGAIN AND AGAIN AND AGAIN. Feels good to shut all those doubters out. AGAIN AND AGAIN AND AGAIN. #foreverNumeroUno#DDG #MUFC https://t.co/t9XMiecEJu

Manchester United needed a 75th minute penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo to secure a 1-0 win over Norwich City. The Red Devils once again struggled to break down a resolute defense in the Premier League.

Ralf Rangnick's men were also toiled during his first game in charge of Manchester United against Crystal Palace.

As things stand, Manchester United are level on points with West Ham United, who occupy the final Champions League position in the league. However, the Hammers are yet to play their game this weekend.

Manchester United have amassed 27 points from their first 16 matches in the Premier League.

The Red Devils are currently fifth in the standings, a point ahead of Arsenal and two points clear of Tottenham Hotspur. However, Spurs have two games in hand.

Manchester United are currently on four-match unbeaten run in the Premier League

The win against Norwich City means that Manchester United are currently on a four-match unbeaten run in the Premier League. The Red Devils have not lost a league match since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's final game in charge of the club.

Since their 4-1 defeat at the hands of Watford, Manchester United have picked up three wins and a draw in the Premier League.

The Red Devils secured a hard-fought 1-1 draw against then table toppers Chelsea before securing wins against Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Norwich City. It is worth noting that all three of those wins have come by a one-goal margin.

Manchester United have a couple of relatively easy games as they look to extend their unbeaten run in the Premier League. The Red Devils take on Brentford next before facing Brighton, Newcastle United and Burnley.

