"Best in the world" - Fans hail Manchester United star for outstanding display against Norwich City

Manchester United fans took to Twitter to heap praise on goalkeeper David de Gea following a valiant performance against Norwich City in the Premier League.
David de Gea was the clear man of the match following Manchester United's narrow 1-0 win over Norwich City. The Spanish international made a total of five saves in the game which helped the Red Devils secure all three points at Carrow Road.
De Gea made an acrobatic save to keep out Norwich forward Teemu Pukki before making yet another diving save to deny Ozan Kabak a goal from a header.
Manchester United fans on Twitter hailed the 31-year-old shotstopper as their hero in a tight game. Here are some of the best tweets:
Manchester United needed a 75th minute penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo to secure a 1-0 win over Norwich City. The Red Devils once again struggled to break down a resolute defense in the Premier League.
Ralf Rangnick's men were also toiled during his first game in charge of Manchester United against Crystal Palace.
As things stand, Manchester United are level on points with West Ham United, who occupy the final Champions League position in the league. However, the Hammers are yet to play their game this weekend.
Manchester United have amassed 27 points from their first 16 matches in the Premier League.
The Red Devils are currently fifth in the standings, a point ahead of Arsenal and two points clear of Tottenham Hotspur. However, Spurs have two games in hand.
Manchester United are currently on four-match unbeaten run in the Premier League
The win against Norwich City means that Manchester United are currently on a four-match unbeaten run in the Premier League. The Red Devils have not lost a league match since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's final game in charge of the club.
Since their 4-1 defeat at the hands of Watford, Manchester United have picked up three wins and a draw in the Premier League.
The Red Devils secured a hard-fought 1-1 draw against then table toppers Chelsea before securing wins against Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Norwich City. It is worth noting that all three of those wins have come by a one-goal margin.
Manchester United have a couple of relatively easy games as they look to extend their unbeaten run in the Premier League. The Red Devils take on Brentford next before facing Brighton, Newcastle United and Burnley.
