"Best in the world" – Paul Ince names ideal candidate to succeed Jordan Henderson as Liverpool captain

Former Liverpool midfielder and current Reading manager Paul Ince has claimed that Trent Alexander-Arnold should be next in line to take over the Reds captaincy from Jordan Henderson.

Alexander-Arnold, 24, has established himself as one of the best right-backs in the world since his professional debut in 2016. He has been integral to Jurgen Klopp's gegenpressing system, helping the club lift a Premier League title and a UEFA Champions League crown.

A set-piece specialist renowned for his passing and crossing, the 18-cap England international is an irreplaceable starter at Anfield. So far, he has registered 15 goals and 64 assists in 253 games for the Reds.

Speaking to BoyleSports, Ince backed Alexander-Arnold to succeed Henderson as Liverpool's captain in the near future. He elaborated:

"I don't see any reason why Trent Alexander-Arnold can't become Liverpool's next captain. He's a fantastic defender and from a passing point of view, he's the best in the world in my opinion. He comes from the city, he knows the club and he's adored by the fans."

Heaping praise on Henderson's leadership qualities, Ince continued:

"Jordan Henderson has been an absolutely brilliant captain and if Trent has any aspirations of being a captain, then he can learn a lot from him. Henderson is a very rare breed. Players these days, even at Reading, are very quiet. They spend a lot of time on the phone and forget about the art of actually talking to people."

Alexander-Arnold, who has been with the Reds since the age of six, has captained his side once during the 2020-21 season. He assumed the role during the Reds' 1-1 UEFA Champions League group-stage draw at Midtjylland in December 2020 after Henderson's substitution.

Henderson, on the other hand, has been Liverpool's captain since taking over from club legend Steven Gerrard in the summer of 2015.

Aaron Ramsdale claims Liverpool midfielder doesn't deserve the disrespect he receives

Speaking on The Fellas podcast, Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale stated that Jordan Henderson is an unsung hero. He elaborated:

"He gets so disrespected because he doesn't play all the nice stuff. He runs like 12 kilometres per game, the way he talks to people on the pitch. The things he does do.... like he'll play an unbelievable pass or cross but it won't really get talked about because he's probably just done it once in the game. He's properly underrated at England by the fans, not by the players though. They all love him."

Henderson, 32, has come under fire for his sub-par performances this season. He has laid out one assist in 23 matches for the Reds so far.

