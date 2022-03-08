“Best in the world in that position” – Jordan Henderson lavishes praise on ‘incredible’ Liverpool teammate 

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson has heaped praise on defensive midfielder Fabinho. The England international considers his Reds teammate to be one of the best players in the world in his position.

Henderson highlighted Fabinho's importance to Jurgen Klopp's setup. Speaking to BT Sport (via HITC), the 31-year-old midfielder said the following in regards to the Brazilian international:

“When you have someone like Fabinho in the team, who, for me, is the best in the world in that position, he’s incredible, he’s a huge player for the way we play. When I play as a number 8, having him behind you, it’s amazing really. It’s an incredible feeling to be able to go off and press and do your thing going forward."

Fabinho has been one of the Reds' most important players this season. His defensive presence allows the attacking talent at the club to flourish further forward. The 28-year-old midfielder is also a threat from set-pieces due to his height and physique.

The Brazilian international is also a reliable penalty taker when Liverpool are without Mohamed Salah or James Milner. This was evident in the penalty shootout during the Carabao Cup final. Fabinho showed great composure to score a Panenka past Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalga.

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP Fabinho: "The day before (League cup) I tried to do a Panenka with Luis Diaz, but without a goalkeeper. I said to him, 'tomorrow, if it goes to penalties, I will do it like this'. Luis didn't believe me, but it worked!" Fabinho: "The day before (League cup) I tried to do a Panenka with Luis Diaz, but without a goalkeeper. I said to him, 'tomorrow, if it goes to penalties, I will do it like this'. Luis didn't believe me, but it worked!" https://t.co/CzwxToVUvT

Fabinho is having a stellar season for the Reds. The 28-year-old midfielder has made 31 appearances across all competitions and has contributed six goals and an assist.

The former AS Monaco midfielder was on a bit of a scoring streak during January and February. He scored three league goals in four matches earlier this year. Fabinho also scored twice against Shrewsbury Town during the third round of the FA Cup.

Liverpool and Manchester City go head-to-head in race for the Premier League title

Liverpool and Manchester City are going head-to-head to secure the Premier League title this season. As things stand, Pep Guardiola's side are at the top of the league standings, having accumulated 69 points from 28 matches.

Liverpool are currently six points behind the Cityzens. However, the Reds do have a game in hand over their title rivals. Jurgen Klopp's side are currently on a seven-game winning run which has put some pressure on Manchester City.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Liverpool have won their last seven Premier League games, their longest such run within a single season since a run of 18 between October and February in their 2019-20 title-winning campaign. Liverpool have won their last seven Premier League games, their longest such run within a single season since a run of 18 between October and February in their 2019-20 title-winning campaign.

It is worth noting that both sides are due to clash in the Premier League on April 10.

