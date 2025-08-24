"Best in the world", "Wake up everyday grateful that I can watch him play" - Fans hail Barcelona star after 3-2 win over Levante

Barcelona fans on X (formerly Twitter) have hailed Pedri after his display in the win over Levante. The midfielder scored the goal to start the Catalan side's comeback in the second half, and was awarded the Man of the Match as well.Levante took a stunning 2-0 lead over Hansi Flick's side in the first half with goals from Ivan Romero and Jose Luis Morales. However, a stunning comeback from the Catalan side at the start of the second saw them pull level just seven minutes after the restart, thanks to goals from Pedri and Ferran Torres. It was an injury-time own goal from Unai Elgezabal that saw Barcelona walk away with all three points from the match.Pedri, who has been nominated for the Ballon d'Or this year, was the talk of the town among the Barcelona fans, who could not stop praising the star midfielder. Here are the best reactions to the match:&quot;I was hearing names like Bellingham 🤣🤣,&quot; said one fan who was not happy with the Jude Bellingham comparisons.&quot;Bellingham has one day to respond.&quot; added another.&quot;Ran the middle of the pitch, scored a golazo and was named MOTM. Another game, another masterclass by Pedri,&quot; hailed ESPN FC.&quot;BEST IN THE WORLD FOR A REASON&quot; exclaimed a fan after pointing at the stats from the game.The Catalan side moved to the top of the table with the win. They defeated Mallorca in the opening game of the season and will face Rayo Vallecano next.Hansi Flick comments on Barcelona's win over LevanteHansi Flick was proud of his players after Barcelona edged out Levante with a late win. The German claimed that the players did not give up after going down 2-0 and said:“I’m proud of my team. We tried to come back and got three points; we believed until the end. It’s not easy because our opponents usually play us very deep, and we have to improve in games with those approaches. This game will help us a lot to continue growing.”Talking about the tactical changes made in the game, he added:“Marcus had a few chances in the first half and showed he can help us. In the second half, we needed to make changes, and we put Raphinha on the wing, and I think they were the right changes. The first goal changed the game.”Barcelona are set to play their first home match next month after three successive away games, as Camp Nou remains under construction. They will be facing Valencia in the first match at the renovated stadium on September 14th.