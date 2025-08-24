  • home icon
  • Football
  • La Liga 2025-26
  • "Best in the world", "Wake up everyday grateful that I can watch him play" - Fans hail Barcelona star after 3-2 win over Levante

"Best in the world", "Wake up everyday grateful that I can watch him play" - Fans hail Barcelona star after 3-2 win over Levante

By Sripad
Modified Aug 24, 2025 06:55 GMT
Barcelona fans hail Pedri after win
Barcelona fans hail Pedri after win

Barcelona fans on X (formerly Twitter) have hailed Pedri after his display in the win over Levante. The midfielder scored the goal to start the Catalan side's comeback in the second half, and was awarded the Man of the Match as well.

Ad

Levante took a stunning 2-0 lead over Hansi Flick's side in the first half with goals from Ivan Romero and Jose Luis Morales. However, a stunning comeback from the Catalan side at the start of the second saw them pull level just seven minutes after the restart, thanks to goals from Pedri and Ferran Torres. It was an injury-time own goal from Unai Elgezabal that saw Barcelona walk away with all three points from the match.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Pedri, who has been nominated for the Ballon d'Or this year, was the talk of the town among the Barcelona fans, who could not stop praising the star midfielder. Here are the best reactions to the match:

Ad
Ad
"I was hearing names like Bellingham 🤣🤣," said one fan who was not happy with the Jude Bellingham comparisons.
"Bellingham has one day to respond." added another.
"Ran the middle of the pitch, scored a golazo and was named MOTM. Another game, another masterclass by Pedri," hailed ESPN FC.
"BEST IN THE WORLD FOR A REASON" exclaimed a fan after pointing at the stats from the game.
Ad

The Catalan side moved to the top of the table with the win. They defeated Mallorca in the opening game of the season and will face Rayo Vallecano next.

Hansi Flick comments on Barcelona's win over Levante

Hansi Flick was proud of his players after Barcelona edged out Levante with a late win. The German claimed that the players did not give up after going down 2-0 and said:

Ad
“I’m proud of my team. We tried to come back and got three points; we believed until the end. It’s not easy because our opponents usually play us very deep, and we have to improve in games with those approaches. This game will help us a lot to continue growing.”

Talking about the tactical changes made in the game, he added:

Ad
“Marcus had a few chances in the first half and showed he can help us. In the second half, we needed to make changes, and we put Raphinha on the wing, and I think they were the right changes. The first goal changed the game.”

Barcelona are set to play their first home match next month after three successive away games, as Camp Nou remains under construction. They will be facing Valencia in the first match at the renovated stadium on September 14th.

About the author
Sripad

Sripad

Twitter icon

Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.

Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.

Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.

If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sripad
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications