"Best young player in Germany right now" - Mark Ogden claims Ralf Rangnick was surprised that Bundesliga star wasn't on Manchester United recruitment team's list

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangick reportedly asked the club's recruitment team about RB Leipzig winger Christopher Nkunku.

As per Mark Ogden, the German coach asked what reports had been drawn up on the Frenchman to which he was told there were none. Rangnick was supposedly dismayed by the Red Devils' lack of scouting on the 24-year-old.

Ogden told StretfordPaddock:

"Rangnick was like, 'Come on, this guy's the best young player in Germany right now, going to play for France soon, he's scoring goals from midfield - he's a player everyone should know about.' He wasn't someone Manchester United were actively looking at."

Back in early March, Daily Star reported that the German manager had urged the club to try and sign Nkunku. The French forward has been in fine form for Leipzig this season. scoring 16 goals and contributing 13 assists in 28 Bundesliga games. Nkunku has a £62 million buyout clause in his contract, which has put a number of top European sides on alert.

It appears that Rangnick's push for the United side to target Nkunku goes as far back as November when he was appointed as interim boss.

Manchester United's transfer operations to improve

Erik ten Hag is demanding control if the club want to appoint him.

Ralf Rangnick's shock at Manchester United's lack of scouting over Nkunku is surprising given the club's recent track record. Some of the Old Trafford outfit's transfer business over the years has been questionable, to say the least. It seems that there has never really been an actual plan going into each window.

Under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the club were supposedly turning a corner and looking to sign British and younger profile players.

However, after bringing in Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James, those plans went out the window. United would go on to sign Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer before the end of Solskjaer's spell in charge.

However, the club may be about to change the way they go about their business in the transfer window. Erik ten Hag appears to be on the verge of being named the club's next manager, with ESPN reporting his appointment is being finalized.

Ten Hag reportedly wants control over the squad in terms of transfers and departures. He is expected to oversee a major squad overhaul given the disappointing season the side have endured.

Manchester United need to change their strategy in the transfer window. Ten Hag working alongside Ralf Rangnick, who will move into his consultancy role, could be the catalyst for this transformation.

