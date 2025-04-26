“Bet Messi can't reach 20 goals in a season when playing in Saudi league” - Fans celebrate as Cristiano Ronaldo scores in 4-1 Al-Nassr win

Al-Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo fans were in celebratory mood after the 40-year-old scored for his side against Yokohama F Marinos, with Lionel Messi getting dragged into a comparison. The Saudi giants booked their place in the semi-finals of the AFC Champions League Elite with a 4-1 win over the Japanese outfit in Jeddah.

Ad

Ronaldo led the line for Al-Nassr in the Champions League clash as he looked to take a step closer to a first major trophy with the Saudi giants. He was joined in attack by club-record signing Jhon Duran and Sadio Mane, and the trio made significant contributions to the win.

Al-Nassr found it very easy against the Japanese club, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring his eighth goal in seven games in the competition this season. The Portugal international took his career tally to 934 goals as he nears the 1000-goal milestone.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ronaldo's long-time rival Messi was mocked by some Al-Nassr fans as they took to X to share their reactions to the game. A fan declared the former Real Madrid man to be the real GOAT.

"He is the real goat 🐐", they wrote.

Another fan praised Ronaldo's goalscoring prowess.

Another fan named him the GOAT, as well.

"Mr Ronaldo the 🐐", they posted.

A fan opined that Messi would not score nearly as many goals as Ronaldo has if he were in the Saudi league.

Ad

"I bet Messi can't reaches 20goals in a season when playing in Saudi league", they wrote.

A fan pointed out that Ronaldo looks younger than he did eight years ago.

"8 years apart but he's still looking younger", they wrote.

Another fan shared a similar opinion, stating that he hasn't aged since.

"8 yrs and this man hasn’t changed , my idolo", they posted.

Ad

A fan praised him for maintaining his level even with his advanced age.

"Ronaldo at old age doing the same thing he has always done. LEGEND", they wrote.

Cristiano Ronaldo played for just 67 minutes in the game before he was replaced by Brazilian youngster Wesley Gassova. The Portuguese great created three chances in addition to his goal, winning three of seven duels he contested in the game.

Ad

Cristiano Ronaldo emulates Messi leads Al-Nassr to AFC Champions League semis

Cristiano Ronaldo was central to his side's success as Al-Nassr claimed a 4-1 win over Yokohama F. Marinos in their AFC Champions League quarterfinal. Like rival Lionel Messi, he has now led his side to the last four of the Champions League this season. The Argentine forward is in the semi-finals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup with Inter Miami this season.

Ad

Jhon Duran opened the scoring for Stefano Pioli's side after 27 minutes with a finish from close range. Sadio Mane quickly joined in, scoring their second goal just four minutes later with a shot from inside the box.

With hallf-time approaching, Cristiano Ronaldo added his name to the scoresheet with a shot from inside the box after 38 minute, putting his side out of sight. They scored a fourth in the 49th minute through Duran, effectively sealing the win.

Yokohama pulled one back in the 53rd minute through Kota Watanabe, who came on at half-time. He received a red card following two bookings in the 73rd minute, ensuring his side finished the game a man short. Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr will face one of Kawasaki Frontale or Al-Sadd in the semi-final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More