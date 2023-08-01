Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema share bikini snaps as they enjoy vacation after missing 2023 Women's FIFA World Cup due to injuries

Arsenal stars Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema were both ruled out of the Women's FIFA World Cup due to ACL injuries. However, they have certainly found a way to make the most of their summer by going on vacation, despite missing out on the tournament in Australia.

The duo, who would likely have been star players for their respective nations, England and the Netherlands, took a trip to Ibiza, according to The Sun. Beth Mead shared pictures of her and Miedema basking in the sun and topping up their tans in their bikinis on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Miedema also posted a photo dump, featuring herself wearing an orange bikini aboard a boat with a similar color. In the photos, she can be seen posing with Mead and fellow Arsenal teammate Laura Wienroither.

Wienroither, like Mead and Miedema, is also recovering from an ACL injury she suffered in the Champions League semi-final against Wolfsburg in April.

Though Wienroither's national team Austria didn't qualify for the Women's FIFA World Cup, the absence of Mead and Miedema has been strongly felt in their respective countries. Despite winning both matches 1-0, England has lacked fluency in their play and has missed Mead's creative spark on the field.

The impact of Miedema's absence is also evident in the Netherlands' performances. They managed a draw against USA and beat Portugal 1-0. However, the Dutch have impressed in their most recent group-stage match against Vietnam, thrashing the Asian side 7-0.

England lose Keira Walsh to knee injury during Women's FIFA World Cup clash

Sarina Wiegman's England side had a bittersweet outing in the Women's FIFA World Cup clash with Denmark, as Keira Walsh suffered a knee injury just ten minutes before half-time.

The midfielder, who is a crucial player for the Lionesses, signaled the seriousness of the injury to the physio and was visibly emotional as she was carried off the field.

The loss of the influential midfielder could potentially affect England's World Cup hopes.

Vivianne Miedema, who is recovering from her own ACL injury, expressed her concern over the number of injuries in the tournament. The Netherlands' star called for action, tweeting (via The Sun):

"Devastating to see the amount of injuries being picked up in this tournament so far… This World Cup should have been played with a 26-player squad to reduce stress on players and to let coaches deal with injuries correctly."

As the Women's FIFA World Cup progresses, the Lionesses will have to adapt to the loss of key players and find ways to rally together and overcome these hurdles. The absence of players like Mead, Miedema, and now Walsh, certainly impacts the dynamics of their respective teams.