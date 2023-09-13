"Better than Arsenal" - Gareth Bale makes Tottenham Hotspur transfer claim that will leave Gunners fans fuming

Tottenham Hotspur great Gareth Bale has reacted to former Wales teammate Aaron Ramsey's comments on attacker Brennan Johnson's €55 million move to Spurs from Nottingham Forest.

The former Arsenal midfielder lavished praise on Wales international Johnson, wishing the youngster hadn't joined the Gunners' north London rivals. Commenting on Johnson's move, he said (via HITC):

"I wish it weren’t to Tottenham! No, I think, from his point of view, it’s a brilliant move from him. The potential that he has is quite scary and hopefully now he can take them next steps and go to the next level if you like."

Following Ramsey's comments, his former Wales teammate, Bale, was asked about the transfer. With 236 caps for Tottenham Hotspur, Bale said when asked if he was happy with the signing (via Football Daily):

"Yeah, for sure. Better than Arsenal."

On Johnson's potential, he added:

"Yeah, he's doing well. The more he plays in the top flight, the better he'll get. The sky is the limit. As long as he's playing football and improving and doing well, it's good for Tottenham and Wales."

So far, Johnson has made 41 Premier League appearances, bagging eight goals and three assists.

Pundit questions Tottenham Hotspur's Brennan Johnson signing

Brennan Johnson (via Getty Images)

ESPN pundit Craig Burley questioned Tottenham Hotspur's interest in Brennan Johnson before they completed his signing on deadline day. The youngster joined Spurs from Nottingham Forest for a reported €55 million fee.

Despite the big-money move, Burley is not sure if Johnson will find a starting spot in the Spurs XI. Claiming that he could potentially play a squad role, Burley said (via MSN):

"He would be beefing up the squad, he can play anywhere across the frontline. I think he’s a good player in addition to what they have, but I don’t see him coming in and being in the starting XI."

So far, manager Ange Postecoglou has preferred Richarlison to lead the line in three of his four Premier League matches while giving Dejan Kulusevski four starts on the right wing.

It will be interesting to see whether Johnson can displace either of the two and seal a starting spot.