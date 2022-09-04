"Better than all Arsenal players" "Tears in my eyes" - Manchester United lose their minds as new signing starts crucial Premier League clash at Old Trafford

Manchester United fans have taken to social media to express their delight as Antony is named in the Red Devils' starting XI to face Arsenal today.

Manchester United and Arsenal will lock horns against each other at Old Trafford in less than an hour's time. With both teams in good form, fans are likely to be in for a treat in the Premier League today (September 4).

The Red Devils go into the match on the back of a three-game winning run in the league. They will be keen to continue building momentum by earning a victory over Mikel Arteta's side.

However, the Gunners have got off to a flying start this campaign, winning each of their five matches so far. They sit at the top of the Premier League table, having earned all 15 points.

Hence, Erik ten Hag may need a bit more help to hand the north London giants their first defeat of the season. The Dutchman has thus decided to bring summer signing Antony straight into the starting XI.

Antony was Ten Hag's preferred target to strengthen his attack throughout the summer. After several rounds of talks, Manchester United convinced Ajax to sell the winger for €100 million in the final week of the recently-concluded transfer window.

As the Red Devils prepare for their big game against Arsenal, Ten Hag has decided to throw Antony straight into the mix. And, fans do not appear to have any complaints about the decision as they are going ecstatic on Twitter.

Here is how Manchester United supporters reacted after it emerged Antony is starting against the Gunners:

Honestly the moment Antony does that 360 spin he has my heart

One Red Devils supporter wrote on Twitter:

"The fact that Antony has literally had three days to train and Ten Hag trusts him to start against Arsenal. Tells you everything you need to know about their relationship. Special."

The fact that Antony has literally had 3 days to train and Ten Hag trusts him to start against Arsenal.

Tells you everything you need to know about their relationship. Special.



Tells you everything you need to know about their relationship. Special.

Antony straight into the Man United starting 11 Eii… Ten Hag really mean business chale.

Antony will now be looking to mark his Manchester United debut by helping them beat the Gunners.

Manchester United make just one change in lineup to face Arsenal

Ten Hag named the same lineup in each of the Red Devils' last three matches. Despite winning each of those games, the Dutchman has decided to make one major change to his starting XI.

Antony's inclusion has signaled bad news for Anthony Elanga, who has been forced to drop to the bench. The Swede has made five appearances for the Old Trafford outfit this term, but may have to get used to being on the bench now.

