"Better bring your best team" - Whitecaps CEO sends warning to Lionel Messi's Inter Miami ahead of CONCACAF Champions Cup S/Fs

Vancouver Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster has told Inter Miami to bring on Lionel Messi and their best players for their CONCACAF Champions Cup semi-final tie. The Canadian outfit eliminated Pumas UNAM in the quarterfinals of the competition to book a place against the Herons in the last four.

Inter Miami reached the semi-final of the competition after Lionel Messi scored twice to help them secure a 3-2 aggregate win over Los Angeles FC (LAFC). They will now face another fellow MLS side in the last four, hoping to reach the final for the first time.

CEO of the club Schuster has now sent a message to their opponents via the Vancouver Sun, asking that their best players come for the games. He referenced a past meeting where Inter Miami rested players, pointing out that they would need to bring all they have or risk getting eliminated by his side.

"I know that there was huge frustration from everyone who bought a ticket, and I totally get that. And I would have felt the same way. It’s absolutely okay if they vented on us… because we understood that there was nothing we could have done better and nothing we could have done differently, because it was purely a decision of (Miami).

"What this club, and I mean every employee, and especially our team, is doing this year, is unbelievable. This is not one of 34 regular season games. This is the semi-final of the Champions League. For that, we have fought so hard, we eliminated two Mexican teams. No other MLS team has done that. I have a recommendation for Miami - you better bring your best team, because otherwise you might not make the final, and I wouldn’t be sad about that."

Last season, then-Inter Miami boss Gerardo Martino opted to leave the trio of Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Luis Suarez at home for a trip to Vancouver. Javier Mascherano is unlikely to do the same when his side visits Canada in less than two weeks, with a place in the Champions Cup final at stake.

Vancouver Whitecaps lead the way in the Western Conference of the MLS with only one defeat from seven games so far. The Herons, on the other hand, are undefeated domestically, and are in second place in the East, one point off top spot with a game in hand.

Lionel Messi powered Inter Miami into CONCACAF Champions Cup semis

Lionel Messi was instrumental as Inter Miami moved a step closer to a historic first-ever continental title against Los Angeles FC (LAFC). The 37-year-old scored twice in front of his home fans to help his side claim a 3-1 win in the second leg meeting between the sides and win 3-2 on aggregate.

Trailing 1-0 from the first leg at the BMO Stadium, the Herons found themselves behind after nine minutes at home. Aaron Long opened the scoring for the visitors, leaving Javier Mascherano's side in a precarious position.

Lionel Messi drew his side level in the 35th minute with an effort arrowed into the top corner from the edge of the box. Buoyed by the goal, the Herons went ahead in the game through Federico Redondo in the 61st minute. Their captain had the final say, slotting home a penalty in the 84th minute after LAFC were penalised for a handball.

