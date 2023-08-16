"Better than Caicedo and Lavia combined" "Bring him to Anfield" - Liverpool fans elated as they step up pursuit of midfielder who could cost £60m

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Crystal Palace midfielder Cheick Doucoure. The Malian midfielder is likely to cost the Reds just short of £60m, as per Independent.

Doucoure joined Crystal Palace last summer from Lens in a deal worth £21m. He made 35 appearances for the Eagles, registering three assists in the process. However, his main expertize lies in breaking counter-attacks and shielding the backline.

Here is how some of the fans reacted upon hearing the rumors of a possible transfer:

Liverpool, who have already missed out on several midfield targets this summer, are in desperate need of a new No.6. The Reds began the transfer window by releasing Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and James Milner.

The club replaced these players with two new signings in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai. The situation became dire after Liverpool agreed to sell club captain Jordan Henderson and Fabinho for a combined fee of £52 million to the Saudi Pro League clubs.

It has now left them with Thiago, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, and Stefan Bajcetic along with the two new signings as midfielders in the first-team squad. Of the entire lot, only 19-year-old Bajcetic is a natural number six, while Mac Allister can do a makeshift job.

It has left the Reds desperate for a new signing in defensive midfield. Their chase could prove to be difficult as Crystal Palace are unwilling to lose more players this summer after already parting ways with a few key stars.

The Independent further reported that Fulham's Joao Paulinha and Nice's Khephren Thuram are also on Liverpool's radar.

Jurgen Klopp keen to see a revamped Liverpool

Ahead of the new season, Liverpool have bid farewell to a few established first-team players, namely Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Fabinho, and Roberto Firmino.

However, manager Jurgen Klopp is of the opinion that the Reds need to 'reload' ahead of the new season instead of reminiscing the past.

“We don’t have to always say ‘Milner would have said that and Henderson would have said that and Firmino would have smiled here.’ We should not do it like that. That makes no sense," Klopp said via Independent.

“We have this kind of new start with this Liverpool reloaded, it’s an exciting thing. Everybody was asking for changes, rightly so, because we were together for a long time," he added.

“It’s a new chance for everybody, everybody has to step up. We all share responsibility and it’s not that we should give ourselves too much time to grow into it, let’s do it. Let’s take the responsibility and go from there and don’t try to be like somebody. Be the best version of yourself and then you have a good chance to help the team in the best possible way," Klopp continued.

The Reds began their Premier League campaign with a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge last Sunday.