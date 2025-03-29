“Better not choke his opportunity”, "Finally starting" - Fans thrilled as Real Madrid star gets rare starting line-up role for Leganes clash

Fans have taken to social media to share their delight as Real Madrid playmaker Arda Guler has received a rare start in La Liga. The Spanish giants will face Leganes tonight (March 29) at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Notably, this is the Turkish midfielder's first start in the league in 2025. Guler has been on the periphery of Carlo Ancelotti’s plans for much of the season. He has featured for just 644 minutes in 18 La Liga appearances, with only six of them coming from the start.

Guler's limited role this season has been a major talking point, especially due to his Copa del Rey outings. He has started three of Real Madrid’s four cup matches, netting two goals and contributing two assists.

The 20-year-old’s inclusion comes as Ancelotti opted to bench players like Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, and Endrick. Guler, Brahim Diaz, and Kylian Mbappe start in attack for Los Blancos, with Jude Bellingham also in the XI. The decision was welcomed by fans, whose reactions online showed excitement with comments like these:

"Arda finnaly starting Wow thank you Mr Ancelotti," a fan said.

"Guler better not choke his opportunity," another fan wrote.

"ARDAAAAAA" another said.

"Damn Carlo saw the beef and said lets start Arda," another fan claimed.

"ARDA GULER STARTS RAHGHHGGGG," a fan wrote.

"Arda guler? No wayyy," a fan posted it.

"Arda will play 10 in his real position. Finally Ancelotti," a pleased fan wrote.

La Liga title race heats up as Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti dismisses Brazil links

Carlo Ancelotti has dismissed reports linking him to the Brazil national team and reasserted that his focus remains at Real Madrid. Speaking before Saturday's La Liga clash against Leganes, the Italian tactician said (via Managing Madrid):

“The contract is clear, I have nothing to add to that. I have a lot of affection for Brazil, its players, and its fans, but I have a contract with Real Madrid.”

Ancelotti had been linked to the Brazil national team as recently as last week amid the CBF’s search for a new coach. They sacked Dorival Junior after an embarrassing 4-1 defeat against Barcelona in a World Cup qualifier.

Los Blancos are embroiled in a tight La Liga title race, three points behind leaders Barcelona, who have a game in hand. They have several defining fixtures coming up, including the next El Clasico, which will determine who becomes the Spanish champion.

