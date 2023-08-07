"Better comeback than that PSG vs Barcelona game" - Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi helps Inter Miami knock Dallas out of Leagues Cup

Lionel Messi ran the show once again as Inter Miami CF came back from two goals down twice to eliminate FC Dallas from the 2023 Leagues Cup on Sunday, August 6.

Messi initially gave the Herons the lead just six minutes into the contest. However, goals from Facundo Quignon (37') and Bernard Kamungo (45') put Dallas in front heading into the break. Alan Velasco then netted in the 63rd minute to give them a 3-1 lead.

Miami responded just two minutes later through Benjamin Cremaschi, who tucked Jordi Alba's cut-back home. However, Robert Taylor then unfortunately found the wrong net in the 68th minute to give Dallas a 4-2 lead.

Marco Farfan's own-goal 12 minutes later handed Inter Miami another lifeline. With the stage set for him to complete the comeback, Lionel Messi scored a splendid free-kick in the 85th minute to bring his side level. Miami then held its nerve in the penalty shootout to take it 5-3 and qualify for the quarterfinals.

After the game, fans took to Twitter to laud Messi and Co., as well as the thrilling nature of the contest, with one of them writing:

"Messi’s start with Miami has been straight out of a movie!"

Another user opined that the Herons' comeback in this match was better than Barcelona's Remontada against Paris Saint-Germain in 2017. Facing a 4-0 deficit, the Blaugrana, led by Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr., won 6-1 at the Camp Nou to qualify for the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

"Better comeback than that PSG vs Barcelona game," the user wrote.

Here are some more reactions from fans:

Inter Miami will now prepare for the Leagues Cup quarterfinals, set to take place either on August 11 or 12. They will face the winner of the Round-of-16 clash between Charlotte FC and Houston Dynamo FC.

Watch: Lionel Messi scores two stunning goals in Inter Miami's win over Dallas

Lionel Messi added two more picture-book goals to his Inter Miami CF collection on Sunday against FC Dallas to take his tally to seven in just four games for the club.

La Pulga's first strike was a throwback to his days at Barcelona as he applied a first-time finish from the edge of the area following Jordi Alba's cut-back. The goal reminded some fans of his last-gasp finish against Real Madrid - also assisted by Alba - to seal a 3-2 La Liga win for the Catalans back in 2017.

Messi's second was a spectacular free-kick from the edge of the area that gave Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes no chance. The Argentine superstar picked his spot and found the top corner with pinpoint precision to claw Miami level at 4-4.

You can watch both goals below:

Another game. Another goal. Just Messi things. After Video Review, his sixth goal in four matches stands!

To cap off his performance, Lionel Messi also scored Inter Miami's first penalty of the shootout. Sergio Busquets, Leanardo Campana, Kamal Miller and Benjamin Cremaschi also found the back of the net in what was a perfect shootout for the Herons.

Paxton Pomykal's miss meant Dallas didn't get to take their fifth kick of the shootout, losing 5-3.