"Better for Cristiano to continue playing in Saudi Arabia, but for a different team" - Former Al-Nassr chief on Ronaldo's contract extension

Former Al-Nassr spokesman Saud Al-Sarami reckons Cristiano Ronaldo should not have extended his contract with the club. He suggested that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner should have joined a rival club in the Saudi Pro League as a new challenge.

The Portugal ace joined the Knights of Najd in January 2023, signing a two-and-a-half-year record deal. With his current contract set to expire this summer, recent reports suggest that the 40-year-old has agreed to extend his stay at Al-Awwal Park by another year.

While speaking to Al-Arabiya (via SNL24), Al-Sarami stated it would have been better for both parties if CR7 were to leave Al-Nassr:

"I mentioned more than a month ago that Ronaldo had already reached an agreement with Al Nassr to extend his contract for two more seasons, not just one. Cristiano is a massive asset for the Saudi League. He is professional, honours his contracts, and does everything to excite the fans."

Trending

He added:

"Ronaldo is now 40 years old, and the club has recently signed Jhon Duran. I think it would have been better for Cristiano to continue playing in Saudi Arabia, but for a different team instead of Al Nassr."

The Real Madrid icon has been sensational for the Knights of Najd over the past two years, garnering 82 goals and 19 assists in 90 appearances across all competitions. However, he has yet to win an official trophy, with rivals Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad having the upper hand in recent seasons.

"A win and first goal after 40!" - Cristiano Ronaldo reacts on social media following Al-Nassr SPL win over Al-Fayha

Cristiano Ronaldo recently reacted on Instagram after he scored during Al-Nassr's 3-0 win over Al-Fayha, just days after he celebrated his 40th birthday. The two sides faced each other in the Saudi Pro League on February 7.

Jhon Duran was the star of the show as he scored a brace on his SPL debut. Meanwhile, Ronaldo netted in the 74th minute with a clever finish following a rapid counter-attack. He helped his side climb to third in the league standings with 41 points from 19 games, eight points behind leaders Al-Ittihad.

Following their win, he posted:

"A win and first goal after 40!"

The Portugal superstar has been in fine form this season for Al-Nassr, scoring 24 goals and providing four assists in 26 appearances across all competitions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback