"Better than I thought" - Ian Wright surprised by Arsenal youngster's impact this season 

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has expressed his surprise over how good Gabriel Martinelli has been this season.

The Gunners have enjoyed an incredible start to the campaign, as they sit two points clear of holders Manchester City atop the Premier League standings. The 21-year-old Martinelli has played a major role in his team's success, scoring five goals in 13 appearances.

From little-known talent at Ituano to @gabimartinelli 's 2022/23 so far13 matches5 goals2 assists🤝 23 chances created26 dribbles completedFrom little-known talent at Ituano to @Arsenal star and a first World Cup call-up 👇 @gabimartinelli's 2022/23 so far 👇👕 13 matches⚽️ 5 goals🅰️ 2 assists🤝 23 chances created💫 26 dribbles completedFrom little-known talent at Ituano to @Arsenal star and a first World Cup call-up 👏 https://t.co/n4uGCQmKie

Wright has described the youngster as one of the reasons for the Gunners' success. The Premier League Hall of Famer told the Wrighty's House Podcast (as per The Boot Room):

“He’s one of the main reasons why Arsenal are doing what they are doing at the moment. This season, after speaking with him in pre-season and having a chat with him, he’s actually doing it. He’s better than I thought he’d be."

Wright continued:

“I know how much Klopp just loves him. I can’t see anyone who wouldn’t. There’s not a defender he’s come up against who he hasn’t just taken to the cleaners. The way we have developed him into being able to go into the greatest footballing nation’s World Cup has to be a credit to Arsenal.”

Gabriel Martinelli @gabimartinelli Nunca desista dos seus sonhos. Um momento de orgulho para mim e minha família, pois tenho a chance de representar meu país em uma Copa do Mundo. CATAR 2022!! @CBF_Futebol Nunca desista dos seus sonhos. Um momento de orgulho para mim e minha família, pois tenho a chance de representar meu país em uma Copa do Mundo. CATAR 2022!! @CBF_Futebol https://t.co/uwA3YXQBgM

Martinelli's good form has helped him earn a call-up to the Brazil squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this month.

Arsenal optimistic about Gabriel Martinelli signing new contract, says Fabrizio Romano

Martinelli's current contract expires in the summer 2024, but the Gunners will be desperate to extend the player's stay due to his incredible form. The winger has already expressed his desire to stay at the Emirates.

Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reckons the club are close to an agreement. He said (per The Boot Room):

“With Gabriel Martinelli, they are pushing and pushing again in the next days and weeks. They are really optimistic, also Martinelli (is too). The contract of Martinelli is until 2024. I’m told there is an option to extend the contract for a further season. So Arsenal feel relaxed on this Martinelli story, but they want to give him an improved contract."

Romano continued:

“So they are discussing also with Martinelli, with his agents. We have a lot of stories on other clubs, but Martinelli is happy with Arsenal. And of course, winning games is really important because all these players are tempted by staying (in the) long term with the Arsenal project.”

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Well deserved Gabriel Martinelli is going to his first World CupWell deserved Gabriel Martinelli is going to his first World Cup 🇧🇷Well deserved 👏 https://t.co/daUvWdJ7bD

Martinelli has 23 goals and 15 assists in 102 games across competitions for the Gunners.

