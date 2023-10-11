"Better than LeBron James, Micheal Jordan and Kobe Bryant" - Fans react as video of Cristiano Ronaldo playing basketball goes viral

Fans have reacted to a video of former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo playing basketball.

In the clip, Ronaldo can be seen throwing a basketball in the hoop as was wearing the Portuguese training kit.

The video is likely from the ongoing international break, where Portugal will lock horns with Slovakia on Saturday, October 14.

Expand Tweet

As soon as the post was uploaded on social media, fans of the Portuguese ace quickly stormed the comments section with unique reactions.

While a few stated that Cristiano Ronaldo would have been a huge figure in the NBA if he had decided to play basketball, others said that he's better than LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and Kobe Bryant.

"Better then lebron James, Micheal Jordan and Kobe Bryant," one user commented.

"If he played basketball. He would have been GREAT as well," another wrote.

Here are a few more reactions to the post:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Al-Nassr star is currently on international duty as Roberto Martinez's Portugal will be facing Slovakia (October 14) as well as Bosnia and Herzegovina (October 17) in their UEFA Euro qualification matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo can play another FIFA World Cup before retiring

As per Spanish radio station Cadena COPE, Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly looking forward to extending his contract with Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr until 2027.

If the former Manchester United star signs the deal, he will be eligible to play for the Portuguese football team in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Earlier it was thought that the Portuguese attacker would retire from international football after the ongoing qualifiers. However, the Real Madrid legend can play for three more seasons. Ronaldo is the all-time highest goalscorer in international football with 123 goals in 201 appearances for Portugal.

"I still love football in spite of my age, as I still love playing, scoring goals, winning games. That's why I will continue until my body says 'Cristiano, it's over'," Ronaldo said about his retirement (vis MARCA).

"But, so far, I feel good, as I'm still helping the team. The most important thing for me at the moment is that we are already on top of the overall league standings," he added.

Ronaldo is currently leading goalscoring charts in the Saudi Pro League with 10 goals. He has also recorded five assists - the joint highest in the league alongside Mourad Batna and Alvaro Medran.