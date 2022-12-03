Fans were in awe of Daley Blind as he starred in the Netherlands' 3-1 win over the USA in the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup today (December 3).
Memphis Depay opened the scoring for the Dutch in the 10th minute of the game, The Barcelona attacker calmly slotted home from a Denzel Dumfries pass.
The USA tried to create a few opportunities of their own but couldn't find the back of the net.
Blind scored the second of the game for Louis van Gaal's side in the injury time of the first half. The former Manchester United full-back slotted home with his weaker right foot.
Gregg Berhalter's side managed to pull one back in the 76th minute of the game as Haji Wright scored after coming on from the bench. His finish, however, might be considered lucky.
Dumfries put the game beyond doubt in the 81st minute. He was the creator-in-chief for the first two goals. He found himself in acres of space at the back post and made no mistake in finding the back of the net to score Oranje's third goal.
Blind, however, earned plaudits for his performance. His composure, long passing, and whipping left-footed crosses were a sight to behold throughout the course of the game.
Some fans even went to the extent of calling his left foot better than that of Argentina captain Lionel Messi.
Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Blind's sensational performance for the Netherlands against the United States:
Daley Blind celebrated with his father Danny Blind after scoring for the Netherlands in the 2022 FIFA World Cup
Daley Blind ran straight to the Dutch bench after scoring to celebrate with his father Danny Blind. Senior Blind was a notable footballer for the Dutch in his own right.
He is one of the few players to have won all UEFA club competitions. Danny Blind also made 42 appearances for the Netherlands national team.
Daley Blind, meanwhile, registered his third international goal after netting in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He has made 98 appearances for the Dutch national team.
