Fans were in awe of Daley Blind as he starred in the Netherlands' 3-1 win over the USA in the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup today (December 3).

Memphis Depay opened the scoring for the Dutch in the 10th minute of the game, The Barcelona attacker calmly slotted home from a Denzel Dumfries pass.

The USA tried to create a few opportunities of their own but couldn't find the back of the net.

Blind scored the second of the game for Louis van Gaal's side in the injury time of the first half. The former Manchester United full-back slotted home with his weaker right foot.

Gregg Berhalter's side managed to pull one back in the 76th minute of the game as Haji Wright scored after coming on from the bench. His finish, however, might be considered lucky.

Dumfries put the game beyond doubt in the 81st minute. He was the creator-in-chief for the first two goals. He found himself in acres of space at the back post and made no mistake in finding the back of the net to score Oranje's third goal.

Blind, however, earned plaudits for his performance. His composure, long passing, and whipping left-footed crosses were a sight to behold throughout the course of the game.

Some fans even went to the extent of calling his left foot better than that of Argentina captain Lionel Messi.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Blind's sensational performance for the Netherlands against the United States:

sAv @jonmikesav8 Daley Blind is still a beautiful player. Daley Blind is still a beautiful player.

Anirudh @AnirudhMenon89 Just how calm was that from Daley Blind. What a lovely footballer that man is. Just how calm was that from Daley Blind. What a lovely footballer that man is.

Casey Evans @Casey_Evans_ Akki @Akki_GG 2 ex Utd flops scoring against you is the most embarrassing thing that’s happened to the United States of American since they elected Trump as president 2 ex Utd flops scoring against you is the most embarrassing thing that’s happened to the United States of American since they elected Trump as president I would like you to put some respect on Daley Blind's name, he is far from a flop twitter.com/Akki_GG/status… I would like you to put some respect on Daley Blind's name, he is far from a flop twitter.com/Akki_GG/status…

Rithwik Rajendran @rithwikrajendra Daley Blind passing or whipping a cross in with his left foot is one of the most delightful sights in football. Daley Blind passing or whipping a cross in with his left foot is one of the most delightful sights in football.

Alexei @MUFC_redarmy99 Daley Blind doing well in life just makes me happy Daley Blind doing well in life just makes me happy

Haider Rubbani 🇵🇸🇾🇪🎙⚽️ @Haider_Rubbani Daley Blind has been sensational for the Dutch. Daley Blind has been sensational for the Dutch.

Enda Higgins @endahiggins88 Daley Blind running it back like when his hair was spectacular? Very pleasing activities. Daley Blind running it back like when his hair was spectacular? Very pleasing activities.

m&m @nielspre Unpopular opinion: Daley Blind has a better left foot than Messi #NEDUSA Unpopular opinion: Daley Blind has a better left foot than Messi #NEDUSA

Daley Blind celebrated with his father Danny Blind after scoring for the Netherlands in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Netherlands v USA: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Daley Blind ran straight to the Dutch bench after scoring to celebrate with his father Danny Blind. Senior Blind was a notable footballer for the Dutch in his own right.

He is one of the few players to have won all UEFA club competitions. Danny Blind also made 42 appearances for the Netherlands national team.

GOAL @goal Daley Blind ran straight to his dad to celebrate 🥰 Daley Blind ran straight to his dad to celebrate 🥰 https://t.co/6zyDPvOowy

Daley Blind, meanwhile, registered his third international goal after netting in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He has made 98 appearances for the Dutch national team.

