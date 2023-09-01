"Better than Maguire tbf", "Is this good news?"- Manchester United fans react as 35-year-old star signs 1 year deal with the club

Jonny Evans is officially back at Manchester United as the defender has signed a one-year contract with the Red Devils. Fans on Twitter are reacting to Evans' return to Old Trafford.

After leaving Leicester City, Evans trained at Carrington to keep himself fit as he looked for a new club. Old Trafford will now be the 35-year-old's destination for the upcoming season.

Evans made 197 appearances in his first stint as a Red Devil. He won 10 trophies, including three Premier League titles and one UEFA Champions League. Fans will keep a keen eye on what role he plays for the team during the 2023-24 season.

Netizens reacted to the news with one of them writing on Twitter:

"Better than Maguire tbf."

Another commented:

"Is this a good news?"

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions after Jonny Evans signed a new one-year deal with Manchester United:

Jonny Evans reacted to becoming a Manchester United player again

During his career, Jonny Evans played the most significant amount of his football as a Red Devil. The Englishman is now back at the club that gave him identity among the fans.

Evans reacted to signing for the club for the second time in his career and summarized what it meant for him to wear the reds of Manchester yet again. He said (via United's official website):

“I am delighted to join Manchester United, a place which has always felt like home. This club and the fans have shaped me as a player and as a person since I was 15 years old, and I am delighted to be back where it all began as part of this talented squad."

He added:

“I’ve really enjoyed working under the manager and his coaching staff since the start of pre-season, and I’m looking forward to helping this group achieve success together at this fantastic football club.”

John Mourtough, meanwhile, said:

“Jonny is a winner who has experienced everything in the game. These characteristics are invaluable to the culture that we’re building here. His attitude and work ethic are second to none and Erik and the coaching staff know he’s someone they can rely on whenever needed this season. We all welcome Jonny back and hope he can add further achievements to the success he has already enjoyed with the club.”

Manchester United already have Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof, and Lisandro Martinez in their ranks. Evans, however, could serve as an experienced alternative in case of an unforeseen injury crisis.