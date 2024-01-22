"Better than all ManU attackers combined" – Liverpool fans in awe as Darwin Nunez becomes first Premier League player to reach unique feat this season

Liverpool fans have lauded Darwin Nunez after the striker became the first Premier League player to reach a unique milestone this campaign.

Earlier this Sunday (January 21), Nunez helped the Reds register a 4-0 league win at Bournemouth. The 24-year-old scored the vital opener in the 49th minute before doubling his tally three minutes into injury-time.

After his latest brace, Nunez became the first Premier League star to contribute 10 goals and 10 assists across all competitions this season.

Commenting under OptaJoe's post on X, a Liverpool supporter wrote:

"Better than all ManU attackers combined, still they call him flop🤣"

Here's how other fans reacted to Nunez reaching the aforesaid feat:

Nunez, who joined Liverpool in a potential £85 million transfer in 2022, has been in fine form this campaign. He is currently averaging a goal or an assist for his club at an interval of every 88 minutes of action.

Overall, the right-footed Uruguayan has bagged 25 goals and laid out 14 assists in 73 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool. He has started 44 games for his team, featuring in 4122 minutes so far.

Jurgen Klopp comments on Liverpool star's positional shift in recent 4-0 league victory

At a post-game press conference, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp was asked to shed light on Darwin Nunez's shift into the middle from the left in their recent 4-0 win. He replied (h/t Liverpoolfc.com):

"We were in general in the first half too static. On the left wing as well, Darwin plays there, Joe [Gomez] is a bit deeper, protects there, waiting too much for long balls in behind, we weren't really involved enough in possession moments. Lucho [Luis Diaz] struggled slightly on the right wing and Diogo played an OK game, I think, but we had not a lot of moments there, to be honest."

Klopp, who has guided the Reds to 23 wins out of 32 this term, added:

"So, we had to make a decision [to] bring Darwin in his position and bring Lucho in his position and ask Diogo to do the job there. Diogo is, how I said, they can all play [on] the right wing, and he did before, but on top of that [he's] a really smart player, but in general we just started playing better [in the] midfield as well."

After the first half ended goalless at Bournemouth, the Reds produced an excellent outing in the second half. While Nunez scored two goals, Diogo Jota also recorded a crucial brace against Andoni Iraola's outfit.

Klopp's side, who are atop the league standings with 48 points from 21 games, will next face EFL Cup semi-finalists Fulham next Wednesday.