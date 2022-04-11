"Better than Mbappe, different gravy, our best player" - Barcelona fans react as Ousmane Dembele continues scintillating form during win against Levante

Barcelona fans were once again in awe of winger Ousmane Dembele following their 3-2 win over Levante in La Liga. The 24-year-old provided an assist to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to score the Blaugrana's first goal of the game.

Ousmane Dembele has been one of the most in-form players in the squad ever since Xavi Hernandez took charge of the Catalan giants. The Frenchman has contributed two goals and 11 assists for the La Liga giants across all competitions.

It is worth mentioning that Dembele's last nine league assists have come in his last seven La Liga appearances.

Dembele has been vital to the club's reinsurance under Xavi's management. However, the youngster currently has less than six months remaining on his contract with no advancements being made in the negotiations.

Barcelona fans on Twitter have been impressed by Ousmane Dembele's recent performances for their side and want him to pen a new contract. Some even believe that the winger is better than Kylian Mbappe and Mohamed Salah.

Here are some tweets in that regard:

y @hiremep1s Dembele since Xavi came has looked like he’s worth his price tag Dembele since Xavi came has looked like he’s worth his price tag

Shreenath🦈™ @Primecr2 @amitttrmfc Fully fit dembele is better than mbappe @amitttrmfc Fully fit dembele is better than mbappe

don s@m❤️‍🔥⛓ @Wunna_ATL Rashford should go watch Dembele highlights and learn Rashford should go watch Dembele highlights and learn

🐐🇦🇷🪄 @GoatFC_10 I would take Married Dembele over any version of Salah I would take Married Dembele over any version of Salah

FrenkieProp @ctrlaltdejong @TotalLaPulga Dembele under Xavi is different gravy, I dont know what he's feeding him @TotalLaPulga Dembele under Xavi is different gravy, I dont know what he's feeding him

Sanaya @TotalLaPulga Idk who needs to hear this but Dembele is our best player #FCBarcelona Idk who needs to hear this but Dembele is our best player #FCBarcelona

Jorge Pacheco @BigPacheco18 Barca needs to keep Dembele at all costs Barca needs to keep Dembele at all costs

total Barça @totalBarca Dembele is a much more complete player now than he was even last season. Dembele is a much more complete player now than he was even last season. https://t.co/XrP6zpVwcz

𝐧𝐨𝐨𝐫 🌻 @ruenoor There's no way Dembele is leaving this team. There's no better place for him to be There's no way Dembele is leaving this team. There's no better place for him to be

Zenaye' Daddy @1ramos_legend Barca would be mediocre not to resign Dembele Barca would be mediocre not to resign Dembele

Ousmane Dembele's time at Barcelona has been hindered by injuries ever since his big-money move from Borussia Dortmund back in 2017. The 24-year-old winger made a late start to the 2021-22 season as he was recovering from a knee and hamstring injury.

However, his recent good form and contract situation has attracted interest from a host of foreign clubs.

According to Barca Universal, clubs like Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Liverpool are looking to bolster their attack by signing Dembele on a free transfer in the upcoming transfer window.

If Ousmane Dembele continues his current run of form, he could cement his place in France's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Barcelona will be looking to end the season on a high

Barcelona will be looking to end a disappointing season on a high. Following their win against Levante, the Catalan giants find themselves second in the La Liga standings, 12 points behind league leaders Real Madrid.

Xavi's side also have a game in hand over their rivals.

However, it might be too late for them to mount a title challenge against Real Madrid since there are just seven matches remaining in the season.

Barcelona will now shift their attention to the Europa League. The Blaugrana will take on Eintracht Frankfurt in the second leg of their quarterfinals. The tie is currently level at 1-1.

