“Better than Messi” – Liverpool fans salute Reds star who has ‘left a trail of flames’ with display in 4-0 win over Manchester United

Liverpool are at the top of the Premier League table after sweeping aside their great rivals Manchester United at Anfield.

It was a dominant display from Jurgen Klopp's side. Luis Diaz opened the scoring inside the first five minutes, before Sadio Mane and a brace from Mohamed Salah secured the Reds a 4-0 victory.

All three forwards assisted the others for the goals, and had fans and pundits alike purring over the attacking trio, but particularly for Diaz.

90min @90min_Football



An absolutley electric counter attack from Liverpool is finished off by Luis Díaz to give them the lead! WHAT. A. START!An absolutley electric counter attack from Liverpool is finished off by Luis Díaz to give them the lead! WHAT. A. START! 🔥An absolutley electric counter attack from Liverpool is finished off by Luis Díaz to give them the lead! ⚡️ https://t.co/pWbi4txvMv

The Colombian arrived at Anfield from Porto in January for a reported £40 million, and has started his Reds career in blistering style. Heaving scored three goals in his eight Premier League games so far, many are amazed at how quickly the 25-year-old has settled into the fabled Liverpool front three.

Full of trickery and pace, Diaz has injected something new into Klopp's starting XI on the left-wing. Fans on Twitter have begun making serious comparisons to other greats of the game. Here are some of the best reactions.

Keesh @keeshmatstats Luis Diaz playing like he’s the godfather to Thiago’s kids and has been breaking fasts in Ramadan with Salah and Mane for over a decade.



This man joined in January but plays and behaves like he was born a couple of blocks down the road from Anfield. Luis Diaz playing like he’s the godfather to Thiago’s kids and has been breaking fasts in Ramadan with Salah and Mane for over a decade. This man joined in January but plays and behaves like he was born a couple of blocks down the road from Anfield.

. @_Riddxck Diaz really looks like he’s been with us for like 3-4 years Diaz really looks like he’s been with us for like 3-4 years

Ben Webb @BenWebbLFC It’s crazy how quick Luis Diaz has adapted and integrated into this team. To say he’s hit the ground running would be an understatement. He’s left a trail of flames, assists and goals.



What a signing! It’s crazy how quick Luis Diaz has adapted and integrated into this team. To say he’s hit the ground running would be an understatement. He’s left a trail of flames, assists and goals. What a signing!

Jurgen Klopp hails 'top class' LIverpool following Manchester United demolition

The Reds' 4-0 win comes after their 5-0 win at Old Trafford in October. It means this is the biggest aggregate victory for either side in the history of one of English football's greatest rivalries.

Liverpool are still on course for an unprecedented quadruple (winning Carabao Cup, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, and Premier League). Manager Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on his players after their 11th top-flight win in 12 games.

The German said in a post-match interview, as reported by the Daily Mail:

"It was a top class performance. I am not here to humiliate opponents. We did what we had to do. They played without their centre midfielders and when you are in a difficult situation like United before the game, Paul (Pogba) has to go off and it is not easy to play against us."

Klopp continued:

"9-0, I am not interested in that. It is something for the supporters, if they want to celebrate. I know it will not last forever, they will strike back. Nothing to moan about. We don't take these things for granted. If our counter-pressing was not as sensational as it was tonight, I think United could have had a much better game."

Richard Jolly 🇺🇦 @RichJolly Liverpool have scored more goals at Anfield tonight than Manchester United have scored at Anfield in Jurgen Klopp's reign. Liverpool have scored more goals at Anfield tonight than Manchester United have scored at Anfield in Jurgen Klopp's reign.

