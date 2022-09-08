"Better than Messi rn" "He was never going to fail" - Fans hail Robert Lewandowski as a 'proper number 9' after stunning UEFA Champions League hat-trick for Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski was on fire as Barcelona cruised to a comfortable 5-1 victory at home in their Champions League opener against Viktoria Plzen on Wednesday, August 7. He bagged a hat-trick on the night and moved ahead of Karim Benzema (86) on the list of UCL top scorers.

As things stand, Lewandowski (89) is only behind Cristiano Ronaldo (140) and Lionel Messi (125) in the scoring charts. It has taken the Pole almost no time to settle in Barcelona colors following his €45 million move in the summer. He has scored eight goals in five matches across competitions and has made Xavi Hernandez's side a force to be reckoned with.

The former Bayern Munich forward's technical prowess and decision-making in the final-third have helped Barcelona improve as a collective unit. Lewandowski's sixth hat-trick in the Champions League consisted of a right-footed finish from the edge of the box and a well-timed header from the back post. His third was a low drilled finish from outside the box.

The other two scorers for Barcelona on the night were Franck Kessie, whose header started the romp on the night, and Ferran Torres, who scored his team's fifth.

Having seen the Polish international wreak havoc on Plzen, football fans could not help but hail Lewandowski for his immense abilities. This is how some of them reacted on Twitter.

ganesh @breathMessi21 Lewandowski did the best thing to his career by upgrading to Barca and showing he ain't a farmer who can just stat pads in that farmers league Lewandowski did the best thing to his career by upgrading to Barca and showing he ain't a farmer who can just stat pads in that farmers league

Rk @RkFutbol Lewandowski is blessed, this team fits him perfectly and he's fed with great chances. Fast wingers who are very good chance creators aswell. He was never going to fail. Lewandowski is blessed, this team fits him perfectly and he's fed with great chances. Fast wingers who are very good chance creators aswell. He was never going to fail.

Madrid Fan @cristiano_peak Lewandowski is the best striker in the world & yes I’m a Real Madrid fan. Lewandowski is the best striker in the world & yes I’m a Real Madrid fan.

Andy Mitten @AndyMitten Lewandowski is so good. Took one game to settle at Barça then scored (6 so far) in all four games since. A proper number 9, yet a real team player. Sets others up with flicks and back heels, sets himself up. Smiles like he's just found a fifty all the time. Lewandowski is so good. Took one game to settle at Barça then scored (6 so far) in all four games since. A proper number 9, yet a real team player. Sets others up with flicks and back heels, sets himself up. Smiles like he's just found a fifty all the time.

Squawka @Squawka



◉ Robert Lewandowski

◉ Robert Lewandowski

◎ Karim Benzema

◎ Karim Benzema

◉ Robert Lewandowski



It's their competition, everyone else is just playing in it. The last five #UCL hat-tricks:◉ Robert Lewandowski◉ Robert Lewandowski◎ Karim Benzema◎ Karim Benzema◉ Robert LewandowskiIt's their competition, everyone else is just playing in it. The last five #UCL hat-tricks:◉ Robert Lewandowski◉ Robert Lewandowski◎ Karim Benzema ◎ Karim Benzema◉ Robert Lewandowski It's their competition, everyone else is just playing in it. https://t.co/UgmsxRyYUM

# @don07689 The respect I’ve gained for Lewandowski is crazy. I used to think this guy was a poacher riding off Boobiesliga but he’s the real deal. Playmaking, IQ, touch, finishing, strength, total package. The respect I’ve gained for Lewandowski is crazy. I used to think this guy was a poacher riding off Boobiesliga but he’s the real deal. Playmaking, IQ, touch, finishing, strength, total package.

William Hill @WilliamHill Robert Lewandowski has now been directly involved in 108 goals in 107 Champions League appearances.



Bonkers. 🤯 Robert Lewandowski has now been directly involved in 108 goals in 107 Champions League appearances.Bonkers. 🤯 https://t.co/9qJgGfRV2O

speedwagon @husovo This is exactly why Dembele is the best winger int he world. Lewandowski will feast this season. This is exactly why Dembele is the best winger int he world. Lewandowski will feast this season. https://t.co/LbgUdPnN2z

Barcelona manager Xavi suggets he is 'running out of praise' for Lewandowski after Champions League hat-trick

The 34-year-old centre-forward became the first player in the history of the Champions League to score a hat-trick for three clubs. He has previously bagged the match ball with former sides Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich. After the game, the Blaugrana boss too hailed the 'fantastic' Lewandowski.

He said, via ESPN:

"I am running out of praise for him," Xavi said after the game. "He's scored a hat trick, but it's not just that. It's how he plays and how he makes the team play, finding the third man, reading the space perfectly, pressing."

He added:

"I am delighted [with him]. He has been a fantastic signing. He gives us so many solutions in attack, he's a leader, a winner... [just] a fantastic, fantastic signing. I don't know if he is the best No.9 in the world, but he is the best No. 9 for us. "

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy