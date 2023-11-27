"Better than Messi" - Thorgan Hazard hilariously interrupts interview to praise Argentine forward 

Anderlecht's Argentine forward Luis Vazquez earned the highest of compliments from Thorgan Hazard who labelled him better than the legendary Lionel Messi.

Vazquez scored a 90+1st minute winner to guide Anderlecht to victory over RWD Molenbeek yesterday (November 26). The win means Brian Riemer's men sit second in the Belgian Pro League, four points behind leaders Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

The 22-year-old took an interview after the game which was hilariously interrupted by Belgian brothers Thorgan and Eden Hazard. The duo sang the young forward's praises with the latter shouting (via Belgian outlet Sudinfo Sports):

"Golazo, golazo."

Meanwhile, Thorgan went one step further and claimed Vazquez was better than 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Messi:

"Better than Messi."

Thorgan Hazard is Vazquez's teammate at Anderlecht so it comes as no surprise to hear him offer such glowing words. The young Argentine has managed two goals and one assist in 14 games across competitions.

He was delighted to have scored the crucial winner at Lotto Park on Sunday night. He said (via the source above):

"Even if I was also decisive in Eupen, this goal in the last seconds, in the Brussels derby, it is undoubtedly one of the greatest moments since I arrived at Anderlecht. I didn't blame myself on the previous occasions because the goalkeeper had done the right thing, but I admit that this 2-1 relieved me considerably."

Vazquez joined the Belgian Pro League outfit from Boca Juniors in the summer for €4.5 million. He managed 16 goals and seven assists in 99 games at Alberto José Armando Stadium.

Eden Hazard insisted Lionel Messi deserved to win the 2023 Ballon d'Or

The Inter Miami hero picked up his eighth Ballon d'Or.

Eden Hazard opined that Messi was the rightful winner of the 2023 Ballon d'Or ahead of the awards ceremony last month. The Chelsea legend alluded to his heroics at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar (via GOAL):

"It wouldn’t be logical to not give the Ballon d’Or to the best player in history in the year that he won the World Cup."

Messi, 36, not only captained Argentina to World Cup glory but he also was awarded the tournament's Golden Ball. The Inter Miami superstar wowed with seven goals and three assists in seven games.

The Barcelona legend did end up winning his record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or award. He beat competition from Manchester City's free-scoring striker Erling Haaland and former PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe.

The Argentina captain moved further ahead of longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo in all-time Ballon d'Or wins. The Portuguese icon has won five during his illustrious career.