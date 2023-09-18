"Better option than Mitoma" - Liverpool fans identify Mohamed Salah's replacement as he produces 'Messi level' performance against Real Madrid

Liverpool fans believe Takefusa Kubo could be Mohamed Salah's replacement after the former impressed against Real Madrid yesterday (September 17).

Salah has established himself as one of the best wingers in Premier League history over the past six years. The Egyptian King has accumulated 188 goals and 83 assists in 310 appearances across all competitions, winning seven major trophies for the Reds.

However, the 31-year-old was the subject of interest from Saudi Pro League champion Al-Ittihad nearly all summer. They even offered Liverpool a verbal bid of £150 million, only for their offers to be rejected.

While Salah is set to ply his trade for Liverpool for at least one more season, there is a feeling that he may join the SPL in the near future.

Some Liverpool fans have already identified his possible replacement though. Real Sociedad's Takefusa Kubo impressed against Real Madrid in their La Liga clash at the Santiago Bernabeu yesterday.

The 22-year-old helped construct Ander Barrenetxea's fifth-minute goal as Sociedad took a shock lead. However, Fede Valverde and Joselu netted early in the second half to secure a 2-1 win for Real Madrid.

Kubo had a standout performance at right wing though. He created four chances, had a pass accuracy of 88%, won seven duels, and had a 100% shot accuracy. His highlights can be viewed below:

One fan on X (formerly Twitter) posted:

"He's better option than Mitoma,Kvarhahsjwjsjwks and any left-winger. we are getting this guy."

Another compared him to Lionel Messi:

"This is a Messi-level performance by Takefusa Kubo against Real Madrid so far. Pure quality."

Other fan reactions can be viewed below:

Kubo joined Real Sociedad last summer and has scored 12 goals and provided 10 assists in 49 appearances across all competitions. It is important to note that Real Madrid have a €33 million buyback clause on him.

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich set to battle it out for Liverpool legend - Reports

According to Mundo Deportivo (via Football Transfers), Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are expected to go head-to-head for the signature of Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso.

After a successful stint with Real Sociedad B, Liverpool legend Xabi Alonso became Bayer Leverkusen's new manager last October. He helped them ascend from 19th position to sixth and reached the Europa League semi-finals.

The 41-year-old has further impressed their season with Leverkusen sitting at the summit of the Bundesliga table with 10 points from four games.

His feats have reportedly caught the eye of Los Blancos, who are looking to find a long-term replacement for Carlo Ancelotti. The latter is expected to become Brazil's next head coach at the end of this season. Moreover, Bayern are also allegedly willing to replace Thomas Tuchel with Alonso.