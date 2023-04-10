“Better passer than Messi” - Al-Nassr man squanders great chance after brilliant Cristiano Ronaldo pass, causes social media uproar

Fans on Twitter hailed Cristiano Ronaldo's playmaking abilities after the Portuguese forward played a fine ball to set up his teammate Abdulrahman Ghareeb. Ghareeb, however, squandered the opportunity and missed the chance to hand Al-Nassr the lead.

Ronaldo received the ball near the Al-Feiha penalty area. After a sharp turn, the 38-year-old played a well-measured ball to Ghareeb. Instead of taking a shot at goal, Ghareeb tried to dribble past the goalkeeper and the chance went begging as a result.

Fans on Twitter enjoyed the moment of playmaking from Ronaldo. One fan commented:

"Better passer than messi."

The match between Al-Feiha and Al-Nassr ended in a 0-0 draw. Ronaldo entered the away clash on the back of a brace against Al-Adalah, but was unable to find the back of the net against Al-Feiha.

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter after Ronaldo set up Ghareeb with a great pass during Al-Nassr's recent match:

The CR7 Timeline. @TimelineCR7 Ronaldo with a great pass to Ghareeb who couldn't score...



Ronaldo with a great pass to Ghareeb who couldn't score...https://t.co/QTsMpzcSx0

Cesar Torres Cr7=🐐👑 @CESARTORRESBIRD @TimelineCR7 Ghareeb needed to shoot directly without dribbling.. wouldve been a great assist from the @TimelineCR7 Ghareeb needed to shoot directly without dribbling.. wouldve been a great assist from the 🐐

console.log(shak) @realbig_shak @TimelineCR7 Why exactly did ghareeb touched the ball twice🤦 @TimelineCR7 Why exactly did ghareeb touched the ball twice🤦

Georgina Rodriguez shared insight on her meeting with Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez met Cristiano Ronaldo when the Portuguese forward played for La Liga giants Real Madrid. In her recently released Netflix series, 'I am Georgina', Rodriguez revealed her first experience of meeting Ronaldo.

Rodriguez said that after meeting Ronaldo, she felt that she had known her for a long time. She said on the show (via Sportz Wiki):

“I was very excited, and on the way to the restaurant, our hands collided, and I felt as if those hands had been with me for a long time, and when we collided again, we held them. They were familiar hands, fitting perfectly. We went to dinner, I went home and my heart … pum pum."

Rodriguez further added:

“The most super special moment was on a Saturday. I was dying to see him and be with him, but I didn’t want to write to him. He wrote to me after the game and, of course, I didn’t tell him that I had everything ready, I told him that I was sitting at home and that I was already going to sleep."

Ronaldo and Rodriguez have been living together in Saudi Arabia since the forward's move to Al-Nassr.

