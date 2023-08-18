“Better player than Antony and Sancho combined”, “Goat” – Arsenal fans salute ex-player as he announces retirement

Former Arsenal star Thoe Walcott announced his retirement from professional football. Fans on social media reacted as the speedster bid his adieu to the beautiful game.

Walcott, 34, last played for his boyhood club Southampton. The Saints, though, got relegated from the Premier League during the 2022-23 season. While Walcott was linked with a move to Reading, he has decided to hang up the boots.

Walcott made 397 appearances for the Gunners during his career, scoring 108 goals and providing 80 assists. He also had a stint with Everton, making 85 appearances for the Toffees and scoring 11 goals and providing nine assists.

The Englishman made 82 appearances for Southampton, scoring 10 goals and providing five assists. Walcott also represented the Three Lions 47 times in his career, scoring eight goals.

Once touted as a promising prospect in English football, Walcott often left oppositions in their tracks with his blistering pace. His goals against teams like Newcastle United, Liverpool, and more are some of the best solo efforts in English football in recent times.

Fans are giving the supremely talented player his flowers upon his decision to retire.

One of them wrote:

"You are a better player than Antony and Sancho combined."

Another fan commented:

"Goat. Good luck with your retirement."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions as former Arsenal star Theo Walcott announced his retirement from football:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta revealed how Jurrien Timber has reacted to his injury

Arsenal signed Jurrien Timber from Ajax in the summer transfer window. The defender is widely considered one of the best youngsters in European football and has versatile qualities.

Timber, however, suffered an injury in his Premier League debut for the club against Nottingham Forest. Due to his ACL injury, the Dutchman is expected to miss around seven months of football. Speaking about how Timber has reacted to the injury, Arteta said (via the Gunners' website):

"He’s been very good, to be honest, he’s a special character, he knows, and I think he’s started to realise the extent of the injury and the amount of time that he’s going to be out, but he’s in a good place. We are all willing to him help and we are all very close to him, but it’s going to be a long journey."

Timber's injury is a big blow to Arsenal as well and the team will now have to rely on other players to run the team's defense this season. Fans will keep a key eye on how Arteta decides to shape his backline.