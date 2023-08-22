"Better player than Haaland" "Clutch" - Al-Nassr fans feel attacker 'carried' Cristiano Ronaldo in 4-2 Shabab Al-Ahli win

Fans online believe forward Anderson Talisca eclipsed Cristiano Ronaldo in Al-Nassr's incredible AFC Champions League playoff win over UAE's Shabab Al-Ahli on August 22.

In an unforgettable AFC Champions League playoff match, Ronaldo and Co. battled to a 4-2 triumph. Though the spotlight was on the Portuguese, Talisca stole the stage with his mesmerizing performance.

Initially, Al-Nassr appeared hesitant and disjointed, even with top-notch players like Sadio Mane and Marcelo Brozovic on their side. The opening goal scored by Talisca in the 11th minute promised a smooth ride. But the team's momentum was abruptly halted by two goals conceded before the break.

The tide began to turn as the match wore on, with Luis Castro's squad finding rhythm and attacking verve. The comeback was fueled by the equalizer from Sultan Al-Ghannam in the 88th minute. Talisca then completed his brace in the 95th minute before Brozovic, who was assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo, scored in the 97th minute.

Al-Nassr relished their hard-fought victory and a return to the AFC Champions League after a three-year hiatus. However, some fans couldn't shake their disappointment with Ronaldo's lackluster outing. The victory was theirs, but the day belonged to Talisca, whose efforts seemed to help Cristiano Ronaldo in the eyes of the supporters.

Here is a selection of their tweets:

Al-Nassr's foreign player dilemma may sideline Anderson Talisca for Cristiano Ronaldo in AFC Champions League

Al-Nassr's recent triumph in the AFC Champions League play-off may be followed by a tough decision regarding their foreign player quota. As the team gets ready for the new continental football season, Anderson Talisca could find himself on the outside looking in.

According to reports from SPORT (via Mirror), the competition's rules stipulate that clubs are allowed only five players born outside AFC countries. They can also feature one additional foreign player from within the AFC confederation.

Al-Nassr's extensive spending this summer has brought in big names like Sadio Mane, Seko Fofana, Alex Telles, and Marcelo Brozovic.

With these four newcomers and the spotlight on Cristiano Ronaldo as the fifth, there seems to be only room for one more foreign star. Despite Talisca's impressive performance in the playoff game against Shabab Al-Ahli, he may be left out of the continental campaign.

Al-Nassr's domestic season has been rocky as well, with consecutive league defeats marring their early outings. The integration of new players is still a work in progress, as evidenced by a loss to Al-Ettifaq and a stumble against Al-Taawon.

Al-Nassr isn't the only Saudi team grappling with this foreign player conundrum. Al-Hilal, AFC Champions League contenders after clinching last season's King Cup, are navigating similar challenges in the transfer market this season.