"Better than Raphinha", "Best 1 v 1 player in the team" - Arsenal fans heap praise on 21-year-old star for performance against Orlando City

Arsenal fans have taken to social media to laud Gunners forward Gabriel Martinelli for his goalscoring performance against Orlando City.
Arsenal continued their preparations for the 2022-23 season with a friendly against Orlando City in the United States on Wednesday (July 20). They registered their fourth consecutive win of the pre-season on the night, beating the MLS club 3-1.
Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson were on the scoresheet for Mikel Arteta's side against the Florida outfit. The Brazilian, in particular, impressed Gunners fans with his performance.
The 21-year-old found the back of the net for his side just five minutes into the game on Wednesday. He has now scored one goal and provided two assists from Arsenal's last three pre-season friendlies.
Here are the best tweets about Martinelli's display against Orlando City:
One supporter wrote on Twitter:
"£7 million for Martinelli is the best business we have done in a decade."
Arsenal are said to be keen to sign a new winger ahead of the 2022-23 season. They were heavily linked with a move for Raphinha earlier in the summer, but saw the Brazilian join Barcelona instead.
With less than three weeks to go before the Premier League commences, the Gunners are yet to bring in a wide attacker. However, it appears many fans believe Martinelli can establish himself as a regular starter for Arteta's side.
How has Gabriel Martinelli fared for Arsenal so far?
Arsenal signed Gabriel Martinelli from Brazilian club Ituano for around £7 million in 2019. The winger has since established himself as a regular for the Gunners, making 84 appearances across all competitions.
The Brazil international scored 18 goals and provided 13 assists in those matches. His performances for the north London giants saw him earn a new long-term contract last summer, while also being handed the number 11 jersey.
Martinelli netted and assisted six goals each in 29 Premier League matches last season. He will now be looking to add to his contributions when Arteta and Co return to action this season.
The Gunners will face London rivals Chelsea on Saturday (July 23) before flying back from the United States. They also have a match against La Liga outfit Sevilla scheduled for next weekend.
Arteta's side will kick off their Premier League campaign against Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace on August 6. It remains to be seen if Martinelli will have a place in the starting XI when the day comes.