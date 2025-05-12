“Better than Ronaldo”, “What a signing” - Al-Nassr fans hail star after scoring 4 goals in their 9-0 win over Al-Okhdood without Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Nassr fans have waxed lyrical about Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate Sadio Mane after he scored four goals during their 9-0 win against Al-Okhdood. Despite being without Ronaldo, Stefano Pioli and Co. secured an emphatic victory in their Saudi Pro League clash on Monday, May 12.
Pioli opted to rest Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of their clash against Al-Okhdood, excluding him from the matchday squad. However, the Knights of Najd started strong, taking a quick 3-0 lead via goals from Ayman Yahya (16'), Jhon Duran (20'), and Marcelo Brozovic (27'). Sadio Mane then converted his penalty in the sixth minute of stoppage time to ensure Al-Nassr held a 4-0 lead going into the break.
Al-Okhdood's Paulo Vitor was dismissed soon after, reducing the hosts to 10 men. Al-Nassr took full advantage of this, with Duran completing his brace in the 52nd minute. Mane then netted three exceptional goals in the span of 15 minutes (59', 64', 74') to seal a four-goal haul. Mohammed Maran scored a penalty (90+4') late on to secure a dominant 9-0 win for Cristiano Ronaldo's side.
As per Sofascore, Mane received a perfect match rating of 10 for his performance. In addition to his four goals, the 33-year-old looked dominant across the pitch and led his side well in Ronaldo's absence.
One fan posted:
"What a signing he has been in Saudi"
Another fan reckons Sadio Mane has been better than Cristiano Ronaldo:
"Better then Ronaldo btw"
Other fans reacted below:
"Love to see it, Mane's been class lately," one fan commented
"We know who the problem is," another added
"Deserved he has been one of our most crucial players in the recent games," one fan tweeted
"He is best," another chimed in
How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Al-Nassr this season?
Al-Nassr secured an emphatic 9-0 win over Al-Okhdood in Cristiano Ronaldo's absence. Despite this, the 40-year-old has arguably been their best player this season, garnering 33 goals and four assists in 39 appearances across all competitions.
Following their win, the Knights of Najd remain third in the Saudi Pro League standings with 63 points from 31 games. They are unlikely to win the title, with leaders Al-Ittihad holding an 11-point lead over the Riyadh-based outfit.
Ronaldo is expected to return to Al-Nassr's starting XI in their next fixture. They will look to end the season on a high note and next face Al-Taawoun on Friday, May 16.