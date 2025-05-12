“Better than Ronaldo”, “What a signing” - Al-Nassr fans hail star after scoring 4 goals in their 9-0 win over Al-Okhdood without Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Nassr fans have waxed lyrical about Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate Sadio Mane after he scored four goals during their 9-0 win against Al-Okhdood. Despite being without Ronaldo, Stefano Pioli and Co. secured an emphatic victory in their Saudi Pro League clash on Monday, May 12.

Ad

Pioli opted to rest Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of their clash against Al-Okhdood, excluding him from the matchday squad. However, the Knights of Najd started strong, taking a quick 3-0 lead via goals from Ayman Yahya (16'), Jhon Duran (20'), and Marcelo Brozovic (27'). Sadio Mane then converted his penalty in the sixth minute of stoppage time to ensure Al-Nassr held a 4-0 lead going into the break.

Al-Okhdood's Paulo Vitor was dismissed soon after, reducing the hosts to 10 men. Al-Nassr took full advantage of this, with Duran completing his brace in the 52nd minute. Mane then netted three exceptional goals in the span of 15 minutes (59', 64', 74') to seal a four-goal haul. Mohammed Maran scored a penalty (90+4') late on to secure a dominant 9-0 win for Cristiano Ronaldo's side.

Ad

Trending

As per Sofascore, Mane received a perfect match rating of 10 for his performance. In addition to his four goals, the 33-year-old looked dominant across the pitch and led his side well in Ronaldo's absence.

One fan posted:

"What a signing he has been in Saudi"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan reckons Sadio Mane has been better than Cristiano Ronaldo:

"Better then Ronaldo btw"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Other fans reacted below:

"Love to see it, Mane's been class lately," one fan commented

"We know who the problem is," another added

"Deserved he has been one of our most crucial players in the recent games," one fan tweeted

"He is best," another chimed in

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Al-Nassr this season?

Al-Nassr secured an emphatic 9-0 win over Al-Okhdood in Cristiano Ronaldo's absence. Despite this, the 40-year-old has arguably been their best player this season, garnering 33 goals and four assists in 39 appearances across all competitions.

Ad

Following their win, the Knights of Najd remain third in the Saudi Pro League standings with 63 points from 31 games. They are unlikely to win the title, with leaders Al-Ittihad holding an 11-point lead over the Riyadh-based outfit.

Ronaldo is expected to return to Al-Nassr's starting XI in their next fixture. They will look to end the season on a high note and next face Al-Taawoun on Friday, May 16.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Silas Sud Silas has been a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda for 2 years. A Computer Applications graduate, he is a versatile writer who conducts in-depth research and verifies information from multiple sources to ensure complete accuracy in his articles. Silas was introduced to the beautiful game back in 2008, watching the Premier League on television.



Silas is a Liverpool supporter through and through and admires everything about the club – it’s history, culture, style of play, and all of its iconic players and managers. His favorite player is Steven Gerrard, who was also one of the primary reasons to get interested in football and support Liverpool.



Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Jurgen Klopp, who transformed the Reds from a mid-table club to Premier League champions. Liverpool’s fourth goal in their 4-0 win over Barcelona, scored by Divock Origi after the iconic ‘corner taken quickly’ moment from Trent Alexander-Arnold, holds a special place in Silas’ heart.



Apart from Europe’s top five leagues, he also follows Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League. When not writing, he indulges in reading, traveling, fitness and gaming. Know More