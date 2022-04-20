“Better than s*x”, “We’ve hit the jackpot” – Liverpool fans ‘in awe’ of player who had full Manchester United squad in his pocket

A section of Liverpool fans online heaped praise on the performance put in by Thiago Alcantara during their 4-0 victory over Manchester United on Tuesday. Goals from Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane and a brace from Mohamed Salah were enough for the Reds to secure all three points at Anfield.

Despite the front three stealing all the headlines with the goals, midfielder Thiago Alcantara was vital to the build-up play as the Reds dominated possession against the Red Devils. The Spanish midfielder had a pass accuracy of 95% and made three key passes in the game. Thiago also completed all six of his attempted long balls.

The 31-year-old midfielder received a standing ovation from Liverpool supporters within Anfield when he was substituted off at the 80-minute mark. He was replaced by Naby Keita in the final 10 minutes of the game.

Thiago received a lot of praise from Reds supporters on Twitter. Some have even suggested that the Spaniard is the best passer in the entire Premier League.

Here are some tweets in that regard:

ephraim plies @ephraimplies 🏿 Thiago Alcantara is the best passer in the Premier League and he is absolutely sensational Thiago Alcantara is the best passer in the Premier League and he is absolutely sensational 👏🏿🙌💯💯

Tom 🙋🏼‍♂️ @MySport_Thought @TheRedmenTV #Liverpool Already looking forward to seeing a Thiago compilation from this game Already looking forward to seeing a Thiago compilation from this game 😍 @TheRedmenTV #Liverpool

Samuel @SamueILFC We’ve hit the jackpot for signing Thiago for only £27m. One of the best technically gifted players in this era. We’ve hit the jackpot for signing Thiago for only £27m. One of the best technically gifted players in this era.

Sean @SeanDOlfc Pogba fanboys have to watch this Thiago performance and comfort themselves that he won a World Cup for another country Pogba fanboys have to watch this Thiago performance and comfort themselves that he won a World Cup for another country

Tanya @LFCTanya @TheRedmenTV I'm just in awe of him honestly. How lucky are we that he's ours @TheRedmenTV I'm just in awe of him honestly. How lucky are we that he's ours

jamie @JLGB_92 @TheRedmenTV Watching thiago is better then sex @TheRedmenTV Watching thiago is better then sex

AdamLFC1892 @AdamLFC1892 @TheRedmenTV Hes got the full Utd squad on his pocket @TheRedmenTV Hes got the full Utd squad on his pocket

Thiago has had a decent second season with Liverpool. The 31-year-old midfielder has contributed two goals and three assists in 30 appearances across all competitions.

Following the emphatic win over Manchester United, Jurgen Klopp's side are temporarily at the top of the Premier League charts. They are currently two points clear of Manchester City. However, Pep Guardiola's side are due to face Graham Potter's Brighton & Hove Albion side on Wednesday.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have dropped down to sixth in the standings by virtue of goal difference.

Liverpool and Manchester United have tricky games upcoming up next

Both Liverpool and Manchester United have important games upcoming up ahead of themselves.

The Red Devils will now travel to the Emirates Stadium to take on top-four rivals Arsenal. The two sides, along with Tottenham Hotspur, are currently involved in a tightly-contested battle to secure a place in next season's Champions League.

Manchester United are currently three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs, however, do have a game in hand over their rivals.

It is also worth noting that Arsenal are level on points with United but have two games in hand.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will take on Everton in the Merseyside Derby. The game against the Toffees could be an amazing spectacle for both sides in question. The Reds will be in need of a win to maintain their title challenge while Everton need three points to secure Premier League safety.

Frank Lampard's side are currently 17th in the standings, three points clear of the relegation zone.

