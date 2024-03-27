"Better for him to step in at a different time" - Ex-Liverpool forward explains 'risk' involving Xabi Alonso's appointment at Anfield

Former Liverpool forward Ryan Babel has explained the risk involved in appointing Xabi Alonso as head coach after Jurgen Klopp leaves Anfield. The Dutchman believes the Spaniard will face a lot of pressure and difficulties if he steps in at this time.

The Reds are still weighing their managerial options as they look to replace Klopp when he departs at the end of the season. Alonso has emerged as one of the strongest candidates to take up the job, thanks to his brilliant effort with Bayer Leverkusen this season and his popularity among the Reds faithful.

According to BBC anchor Richard Keys, the tactician has privately given the green light to the move. However, Ryan Babel thinks this wouldn't be the right step for Xavi Alonso at this stage of his career. The Dutchman explained the risks involved in taking up the job.

“I think maybe to replace Klopp, it would be a big risk for him,” he told Liverpool Echo. “Of course, you can see he’s a good manager in the making.

“But the difference with Leverkusen and Liverpool is that with Leverkusen, it’s okay if you do well but with Liverpool, you have to do well. I think it would be better for him to step in at a different time.

“Even though this is the perfect time, I think it will be very difficult and the pressure is very high to replace Klopp,” Babel added.

Xabi Alonso's reputation has taken a massive surge, thanks to the fantastic job he's doing at Bayer Leverkusen this season. His side currently lead the Bundesliga title race with 60 points, 10 points above second-placed Bayern Munich with just eight games to go.

Jurgen Klopp, meanwhile, is leading the Merseysiders' charge for another Premier League title. The Reds currently sit second in the table, tied at 64 points with leaders, Arsenal, and 10 games to go.

What is next for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool?

Following the international break this week, Liverpool will return to action in the Premier League at the weekend where they'll go head-to-head with Brighton in front of their supporters at Anfield on Sunday.

After that, Jurgen Klopp's men will square it off with Sheffield United next week on Thursday before locking horns with Manchester United in another massive encounter in the English top flight three days later.

The Reds will also have their eyes on their Europa League quarterfinal clash with Atalanta coming up next month. The first leg of the tie will be played at Anfield on April 11, with the second leg scheduled for April 18 in Italy.